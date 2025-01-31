THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Will Offer Discount Tickets to Celebrate Box Office Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray has announced a special ticket offer to celebrate the box office opening. The Sydney Theatre Company production, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook and adapted and directed by Kip Williams, will open Thursday, March 27, 2025 on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. Previews will begin Monday, March 10, 2025. The Picture of Dorian Gray will play a strictly limited engagement for 14 weeks.

The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this breathtaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.

On Monday, February 3 at 10:00 AM ET, the production will be offering 26 pairs at $50 (per ticket) to the first people in line (limit of two tickets each) in celebration of Snook’s daring portrayal of all 26 characters. This ticket offer is only available for mezzanine seats for non-Saturday preview performances. To claim this offer, you must be at the box office by Monday, February 3 at 10:00 AM. Limited availability applies.

Snook was most recently seen as Shiv Roy in the hit series “Succession,” a role that earned her global acclaim. Over Succession’s four seasons she received an Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award.

Enrapturing audiences, the celebrated world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray in 2020 extended twice in Sydney and toured to critical and audience acclaim throughout Australia. Last year in London, The Picture of Dorian Gray was adored by critics and audiences alike and earned Snook a Best Actress Olivier Award and a Best Costume Design Olivier Award for Marg Horwell.

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Set and Costume Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, Video Design by David Bergman and Eryn Jean Norvill as Dramaturg & Creative Associate.

The Broadway production of Sydney Theatre Company’s The Picture of Dorian Gray is produced by Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch. Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager and Aaron Lustbader is Executive Producer. Michael Cassel Group is the worldwide Executive Producer.