Video: WICKED Movie Deleted Scenes Now Available for Free

In a new YouTube video, Universal has made all deleted scenes from the Wicked movie available for free. The nearly nine-minute compilation video features several moments cut from the film, including Pfannee and ShenShen's first meeting with Glinda, an extended Toss Toss montage, and more interactions between Glinda and Elphaba.

The deleted and extended scenes were previously only available as part of the digital edition that hit retailers at the end of 2024. Take a look at the full list below.

Wicked Deleted Scenes

Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together.

Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way.

Toss Toss Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results.

Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub.

Elphaba’s Promise Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship.

Train Platform Farewell Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City.

Boq & Elphaba Talk Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero.

Train Ride to Emerald City Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City.

In the Emerald City The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard.

Palace Monkeys Chase Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.



How to Watch Wicked at Home

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here. Wicked will also debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 4, 2025 and be available to stream on Peacock sometime in 2025.

In addition to the original theatrical version, experience the magic of the film with a dazzling bonus Sing-Along version, a 40-minute journey through Oz that celebrates the film’s transformative on-screen magic, deleted & extended scenes, and more.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.