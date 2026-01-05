Video: WICKED, HAMILTON, SUFFS Tours Perform at Red Bucket Follies

Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS





Watch the national tour casts of Six, Wicked, Hamilton, MJ, Suffs, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and more perform at the 2025 edition of Red Bucket Follies! Chaz Wolcott directed and choreographed a lively salute to the 20 national touring productions that joined the fall fundraising effort.

This year’s Red Bucket Follies took place at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The annual variety show, performed December 8 and 9, 2025, celebrated 55 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in the fall #RedBuckets fundraising for Broadway Cares.

Red Bucket Follies and the six weeks of in-theater fundraising raised a record-shattering $7,344,304. That’s the highest total ever raised in a Broadway Cares fundraising season, flying past the previous record of $6.8 million just set in the spring.