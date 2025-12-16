Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we countdown to the holidays, it's a big news day on the stage and beyond. Titanique, the hit Céline Dion-fueled musical, is officially sailing onto Broadway in Spring 2026! Meanwhile, acclaimed stage and screen star Carrie Coon shares her favorite holiday tunes as she returns to Broadway this season. There’s a new milestone to celebrate as The Book of Mormon becomes the tenth-longest running show on Broadway. Plus, voting has kicked off to pick the Top 3 of this season's Next On Stage competition—don’t forget to cast your vote! Whether you’re in the holiday spirit or catching up on the latest news, we’ve got you covered with videos, stunning production photos, industry news, and special moments from around the theatre world. Read on for your daily dose of everything Broadway!
Twelve Days of Christmas: Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon is back on Broadway this holiday season! After taking the world be storm with acclaimed appearances in The Gilded Age and The White Lotus, she returns to the stage in Bug, written by her husband a frequent collaborator Tracy Letts. During a break from rehearsals, she shared which music gets her family in the spirit every year.
Voting Open to Pick the Top 3 of Next On Stage: Season 6
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. The latest round of voting begins today, December 15 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 17. The next results shows (announcing the Top 3 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, Decmber 19 at 7pm and 9pm ET.
TITANIQUE Will Open on Broadway at the St. James Theatre
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Titanique will dock on Broadway this spring! After playing for audiences in eight cities across the globe, the original musical – powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – will make its much-anticipated Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement beginning March 26, 2026.
| Video: New York City Ballet Reflects on Fall Season With Latest Super8 Mixtape
by Stephi Wild
The New York City Ballet has released its latest Super8 Mixtape, celebrating the second half of the Fall 2025 season. Learn more about the season and check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Benjamin Akintuyosi and Jay Phelps Talk Bringing MILES. to London
by Stephi Wild
Performers, Benjamin Akintuyosi and Jay Phelps shared some insights into bringing electric new play MILES. to Southwark Playhouse Borough after a sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Clips From A SHERLOCK CAROL at Lyric Stage Boston
Video: Kecia Lewis Takes Final Bow in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway
| Photos: NIGHT STORIES Off-Broadway at Wild Project
by Stephi Wild
New photos have been released of NIGHT STORIES, which comprises four tales of reanimation by Yiddish poet and resistance fighter Avrom Sutzkever, and will be presented Off-Broadway. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY West End Premiere at Ambassadors Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photography for the West End run of Paranormal Activity. Patrick Heusinger and Melissa James reprise their Leeds Playhouse roles as ‘James’ and ‘Lou’. . (more...)
Photo: Get a First Look at the Cast of WONDER at A.R.T.
Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, & More at the New York SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere
Photos: Judi Dench Surprised On Stage By Mick Jagger at Recent Performance
THE BAKER'S WIFE Will Be Recorded By The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A performance of Classic Stage Company's The Baker’s Wife will be recorded by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.. (more...)
Hotel May Open in Place of a Casino at 1515 Broadway
by Stephi Wild
After the bid to open a casino in Times Square was denied following a vote in September, 1515 Broadway may still be seeing a new venture. The office space, located above the Minskoff Theatre, will now be converted into a high-rise hotel.. (more...)
"May your days be merry and bright."
- White Christmas
