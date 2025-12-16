Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we countdown to the holidays, it's a big news day on the stage and beyond. Titanique, the hit Céline Dion-fueled musical, is officially sailing onto Broadway in Spring 2026! Meanwhile, acclaimed stage and screen star Carrie Coon shares her favorite holiday tunes as she returns to Broadway this season. There’s a new milestone to celebrate as The Book of Mormon becomes the tenth-longest running show on Broadway. Plus, voting has kicked off to pick the Top 3 of this season's Next On Stage competition—don’t forget to cast your vote! Whether you’re in the holiday spirit or catching up on the latest news, we’ve got you covered with videos, stunning production photos, industry news, and special moments from around the theatre world. Read on for your daily dose of everything Broadway!