Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 16, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we countdown to the holidays, it's a big news day on the stage and beyond. Titanique, the hit Céline Dion-fueled musical, is officially sailing onto Broadway in Spring 2026! Meanwhile, acclaimed stage and screen star Carrie Coon shares her favorite holiday tunes as she returns to Broadway this season. There’s a new milestone to celebrate as The Book of Mormon becomes the tenth-longest running show on Broadway. Plus, voting has kicked off to pick the Top 3 of this season's Next On Stage competition—don’t forget to cast your vote! Whether you’re in the holiday spirit or catching up on the latest news, we’ve got you covered with videos, stunning production photos, industry news, and special moments from around the theatre world. Read on for your daily dose of everything Broadway!

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image
Twelve Days of Christmas: Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon is back on Broadway this holiday season! After taking the world be storm with acclaimed appearances in The Gilded Age and The White Lotus, she returns to the stage in Bug, written by her husband a frequent collaborator Tracy Letts. During a break from rehearsals, she shared which music gets her family in the spirit every year. 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image
Voting Open to Pick the Top 3 of Next On Stage: Season 6

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. The latest round of voting begins today, December 15 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 17. The next results shows (announcing the Top 3 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, Decmber 19 at 7pm and 9pm ET.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image
TITANIQUE Will Open on Broadway at the St. James Theatre

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Titanique will dock on Broadway this spring! After playing for audiences in eight cities across the globe, the original musical – powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – will make its much-anticipated Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement beginning March 26, 2026.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image Video: New York City Ballet Reflects on Fall Season With Latest Super8 Mixtape
by Stephi Wild
The New York City Ballet has released its latest Super8 Mixtape, celebrating the second half of the Fall 2025 season. Learn more about the season and check out the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image Video: Benjamin Akintuyosi and Jay Phelps Talk Bringing MILES. to London
by Stephi Wild
Performers, Benjamin Akintuyosi and Jay Phelps shared some insights into bringing electric new play MILES. to Southwark Playhouse Borough after a sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image Video: Clips From A SHERLOCK CAROL at Lyric Stage Boston
by Joshua Wright
Watch all-new clips from A Sherlock Carol at Lyric Stage Boston. Moriarity is as dead as a doornail. Sherlock Holmes is depressed. Without his number one adversary, what’s the point of it all?. (more...)

Video: Kecia Lewis Takes Final Bow in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway
by Michael Major
Kecia Lewis played her final performance in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway, celebrating the end of her Tony-winning run. Watch the video of Lewis, who won a Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards the role of 'Miss Liza Jane'. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image Photos: NIGHT STORIES Off-Broadway at Wild Project
by Stephi Wild
New photos have been released of NIGHT STORIES, which comprises four tales of reanimation by Yiddish poet and resistance fighter Avrom Sutzkever, and will be presented Off-Broadway. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY West End Premiere at Ambassadors Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photography for the West End run of Paranormal Activity. Patrick Heusinger and Melissa James reprise their Leeds Playhouse roles as ‘James’ and ‘Lou’. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2025 - TITANIQUE Broadway Run Announced and More Image Photo: Get a First Look at the Cast of WONDER at A.R.T.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A.R.T. is presenting Wonder, a new musical about change, identity, and what it means to belong, featuring a driving, pop-inspired score by the GRAMMY Award–winning duo A Great Big World. Get a first look here!. (more...)

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, & More at the New York SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, December 11, the cast and crew of Song Sung Blue gathered at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 for the film's New York premiere. In attendance were stars Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Jim Belushi, and Michael Imperioli, among others. Check out photos now.. (more...)

Photos: Judi Dench Surprised On Stage By Mick Jagger at Recent Performance
by Stephi Wild
Judi Dench was surprised onstage by Mick Jagger, after she recently mentioned that it was her 'dream' to meet him. Learn more about the surprise appearance and check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Lincoln Center Appoints Donald Borror as Director, Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has appointed Donald Borror to the newly created position of Director, Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Near Record Broadway Attendance, Some Good News for Theater Real Estate
by Alex Freeman
This week’s newsletter brings together stories of growth, innovation, and transformation across the theater and performing arts landscape. Inside, you’ll find updates on new BroadwayWorld features and partnerships, strong Broadway attendance figures, and evolving development plans in the heart of Times Square. We also spotlight major real estate and venue news shaping theater communities in New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, alongside a look at artists pushing creative boundaries in dance.. (more...)
Colman Domingo, Paul Tazewell, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and More Make Native Son 101 List
by Stephi Wild
Native Son, the leading organization championing Black queer men, has announced its annual year-end Native Son 101 List Class of 2025, celebrating a powerful collective of creatives, media executives, designers, stylists, actors, authors, and more.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Critic James Lindhorst's Best of St. Louis Theatre in 2025
by James Lindhorst
This past season was the year of the comedy in St. Louis Theater. Companies across the city had audiences laughing all season long with slapstick, farce, and satire. There were some wonderful musical productions that really sang, a few hard hitting dramas, but comedies reigned in both quantity and quality. Instead of publishing a Top 10 list this year, I’m going to recognize the Best in St. Louis Theater for 2025. “The Best” is still a shortened list of just 13 shows out of the nearly 90 shows I saw this past year. It took weeks of thought and painstaking consideration to decide which productions would be included in my annual list. Here they are. The productions are listed in alphabetical order, not ranked by favorites:. (more...)

THE BAKER'S WIFE Will Be Recorded By The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A performance of Classic Stage Company's The Baker’s Wife will be recorded by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.. (more...)

Hotel May Open in Place of a Casino at 1515 Broadway
by Stephi Wild
After the bid to open a casino in Times Square was denied following a vote in September, 1515 Broadway may still be seeing a new venture. The office space, located above the Minskoff Theatre, will now be converted into a high-rise hotel.. (more...)

THE BOOK OF MORMON Becomes Tenth-Longest-Running Broadway Show
by Stephi Wild
The Book of Mormon is now the tenth-longest running show on Broadway. The musical's 5,462nd performance, taking place over the weekend, surpassed the run of the original production of Beauty and the Beast. . (more...)
ART Broadway Revival Recoups Investment
by A.A. Cristi
The Broadway revival of ART has reached recoupment during its limited engagement at the Music Box Theatre. The production stars Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris and is directed by Scott Ellis.. (more...)
Photo: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors with Michael Crawford, Laura Osnes & More
by Josh Sharpe
On Sunday, December 7, the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors took place in Washington, D.C., paying tribute to Broadway performer Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, and more. Take a look at photos from the red carpet, featuring Crawford, Laura Osnes, Kelsey Grammer, and more.. (more...)
Prolific Filmmaker and Actor Rob Reiner Dies at 78
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that prolific filmmaker Rob Reiner, director of such films as When Harry Met Sally... and The Princess Bride, has died at the age of 78.. (more...)
Faye Tozer Joins Cast of the UK and Ireland Tour of MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Further casting has been announced for the 2026/2027 UK and Ireland tour of MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL, opening at Manchester Opera House on 23 February 2026. Learn more here!. (more...)
Nick Jonas Reveals Release Date of First Single From New Album
by Josh Sharpe
Grammy-nominated recording performer Nick Jonas, most recently seen on Broadway in The Last Five Years, has revealed that he will release his new single, “Gut Punch,” on January 1st.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"May your days be merry and bright."

- White Christmas

