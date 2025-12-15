Photos: Judi Dench Surprised On Stage By Mick Jagger at Recent Performance

Judi Dench was surprised onstage by Mick Jagger, after she recently mentioned that it was her "dream" to meet him. Dench joined Gyles Brandreth on December 14 at the Sondheim Theatre in London for a performance, but was surprised when Jagger took the stage to join them.

Brandreth took to Instagram to share the special moment, writing, "What a night! Dame Judi had no idea when she dressed for our show today that she’d be sharing the stage with Sir Mick Jagger tonight! They had never met, but she once told me it was her dream to be on stage with him - so I asked him to join us and, bless him, he said Yes!"

"She told me once her dream was to share a stage with Mick Jagger. Sometimes dreams come true. His appearance was a total surprise. I told only one person at the theatre that he was coming," he wrote.

This special moment comes after Dench, who recently turned 91, shared that her eyesight is worsening due to her struggle with age-related Macular Degeneration, which she was diagnosed with in 2012.

