Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 15, 2025- OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends For a Sixth Time and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We've got a jam-packed wrap-up of yesterday's can’t-miss stories to kick off your day. Pour your coffee, settle in, and catch up on all things Broadway: Darius de Haas shares the heart and soul behind his new holiday album, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow is making waves on Broadway as fans dive into its backstory. In other news, it’s curtains a bit sooner than expected for Little Bear Ridge Road. Don’t miss our video spotlights, photo galleries, reviews (from Into the Woods to Sleeping Beauty), and all the big headlines—from casting news to record-breaking runs. There’s something for everyone—let’s get started!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, December 21
Art closes on Broadway
The Queen of Versailles closes on Broadway
Little Bear Ridge Road closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: Let Darius De Haas Carry You This Christmas
Darius de Haas joins The Roundtable for a gorgeous, soulful conversation about his brand-new holiday album “Let Me Carry You This Christmas.” We talk about the heart behind the project, the family love that inspired it, and how this music became a tribute to connection, healing, and joy.
|
Video: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Is Still Turning Broadway Upside Down
Stranger Things has officially returned to Netflix for its fifth and final season. While fans tune in this holiday season to find out what's happening in Hawkins, anyone who has headed to the Marquis Theatre recently is already privy to some very exciting backstory. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is now in its ninth month on Broadway, and there has never been a better time to find out what went down before the events of Season 1. Watch in this video.
|
LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Will Close Early on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, with direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, will close earlier than expected.
|Must Watch
| Video: IAMT Student Nails 'Gimme Gimme' at Jeremy Jordan Masterclass
by Michael Major
Before Jeremy Jordan took the stage in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, he taught a masterclass at The Institute for American Musical Theatre. Jordan worked with IAMT's second year students, reuniting with his Rock of Ages co-star. Watch a video!. (more...)
| Video: Seth Stewart Reflects on His Broadway Journey from SWEET CHARITY to HAMILTON
by Survival Jobs
Survival Jobs is back with Episode 146, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, featuring the iconic actor, dancer, and artist Seth Stewart! In this rich and uplifting conversation, Stewart reflects on making his Broadway debut in Sweet Charity with Christina Applegate, the joy of bringing In the Heights to life under the vision of Lin Manuel Miranda, and the deep camaraderie within that original Broadway company. Watch in this video.. (more...)
| Video: Watch Grey Henson and Cameron Anika Hill Sing ELF in Times Square
by Nicole Rosky
Fans of New Line Cinema’s holiday film “Elf” filled Times Square to celebrate the first annual “December the TwELFth” franchise moment, reliving the holiday classic’s timeless charm and commemorating over 20 years of spreading cheer. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Mason Alexander Park and the Cast of OH, MARY! in the West End
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released for the West End premiere of the smash hit comedy OH, MARY! at Trafalgar Theatre. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
| Photo: ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION First Look; Lottery and Rush to Launch
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the portrait of the cast and creative team of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich, featuring direction by Alex Timbers.. (more...)
| Photos: Donna Lynne Champlin and Emily Skinner in PEN PALS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Pen Pals is currently starring Donna Lynne Champlin and Emily Skinner, as Bernie and Mags at the DR2 Theatre Off-Broadway. See photos of the production. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
WAITING FOR GODOT Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters Enters Final Weeks of Performances
by Chloe Rabinowitz
There are only 27 performances left to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot.. (more...)
