Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 15, 2025- OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends For a Sixth Time and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Dec. 15, 2025
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We've got a jam-packed wrap-up of yesterday's can’t-miss stories to kick off your day. Pour your coffee, settle in, and catch up on all things Broadway: Darius de Haas shares the heart and soul behind his new holiday album, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow is making waves on Broadway as fans dive into its backstory. In other news, it’s curtains a bit sooner than expected for Little Bear Ridge Road. Don’t miss our video spotlights, photo galleries, reviews (from Into the Woods to Sleeping Beauty), and all the big headlines—from casting news to record-breaking runs. There’s something for everyone—let’s get started!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, December 21
Art closes on Broadway
The Queen of Versailles closes on Broadway
Little Bear Ridge Road closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Video: Let Darius De Haas Carry You This Christmas

Darius de Haas joins The Roundtable for a gorgeous, soulful conversation about his brand-new holiday album “Let Me Carry You This Christmas.” We talk about the heart behind the project, the family love that inspired it, and how this music became a tribute to connection, healing, and joy.
Video: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Is Still Turning Broadway Upside Down

Stranger Things has officially returned to Netflix for its fifth and final season. While fans tune in this holiday season to find out what's happening in Hawkins, anyone who has headed to the Marquis Theatre recently is already privy to some very exciting backstory. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is now in its ninth month on Broadway, and there has never been a better time to find out what went down before the events of Season 1. Watch in this video.
LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Will Close Early on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, with direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, will close earlier than expected.

Must Watch
by Michael Major
Before Jeremy Jordan took the stage in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, he taught a masterclass at The Institute for American Musical Theatre. Jordan worked with IAMT's second year students, reuniting with his Rock of Ages co-star. Watch a video!. (more...)
by Survival Jobs
Survival Jobs is back with Episode 146, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, featuring the iconic actor, dancer, and artist Seth Stewart! In this rich and uplifting conversation, Stewart reflects on making his Broadway debut in Sweet Charity with Christina Applegate, the joy of bringing In the Heights to life under the vision of Lin Manuel Miranda, and the deep camaraderie within that original Broadway company. Watch in this video.. (more...)
by Nicole Rosky
Fans of New Line Cinema’s holiday film “Elf” filled Times Square to celebrate the first annual “December the TwELFth” franchise moment, reliving the holiday classic’s timeless charm and commemorating over 20 years of spreading cheer. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released for the West End premiere of the smash hit comedy OH, MARY! at Trafalgar Theatre. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the portrait of the cast and creative team of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich, featuring direction by Alex Timbers.. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Pen Pals is currently starring Donna Lynne Champlin and Emily Skinner, as Bernie and Mags at the DR2 Theatre Off-Broadway. See photos of the production. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Cameron Watson Named Artistic Director of Skylight Theatre Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cameron Watson will become Skylight’s new Artistic Director. Gary Grossman will be stepping down after four decades of leadership as Producing Artistic Director of Skylight Theatre Company at the end of this year.  . (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of Jordan Fein's INTO THE WOODS?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
What happens after Happily Ever After, after all? In Sondheim and Lapine’s beloved musical retelling of the Grimm classics, a parade of familiar folktale figures find their way “Into the Woods” and try to get home before dark—under the guidance of Mark Lamos, who dazzled us with A Little Night Music in 2008. What did the critics think of Jordan Fein's revival?. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Videos: Watch Sneak Peek Clips From PBS Musical Series HAPPINESS
by Josh Sharpe
PBS has shared three sneak peek clips from Happiness, a new musical series that premieres this Sunday, December 14. The clips, taken from the first two episodes, are available to watch here. . (more...)
Review: SLEEPING BEAUTY, Beacon Arts Centre
by Natalie O'Donoghue
A spellbinding love story about the beautiful Princess Aurora banished to a faraway land to keep her safe from the wicked sorceress, Carabosse who places an evil curse on her that if she pricked her finger before her 21st birthday, she would die! Little did she know that the Queen cast a counter-spell to Carabosse’s curse, ensuring that if Aurora ever did prick her finger on a spindle, she wouldn’t die, but sleep peacefully until woken by true love’s kiss. (more...)
Watch: Next On Stage's High School & College Top 5 Revealed
by Nicole Rosky
Who’s ready to party? It’s The Great Gatsby week, so every song comes straight from the hit Broadway musical that has audiences cheering every night at the Broadway Theatre! Now starring Jeremy Jordan, it’s the biggest party on Broadway. . (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends For a Sixth Time
by Stephi Wild
Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, announced that its run has been extended for a sixth time.. (more...)
Review: THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD, starring Nicola Coughlan and Siobhán McSweeney
by Cindy Marcolina
Considered the first Irish “state of the nation” play, it’s now turned into a historical vignette imbued with hoarse black comedy. Its long placid rests are interrupted regularly by blazes of humorous energy: it entertains, but the pacing is slightly too slow for it to be full-on engaging. It’s a worthy curiosity.. (more...)
Kayli Carter, Michael Esper, Ricardo Chavira, and More Join THE BALUSTERS on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced complete casting for the world premiere of The Balusters, by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.. (more...)
Review: INTO THE WOODS, Bridge Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Having brought their extraordinary theatrical concepts to the all-conquering Fiddler on The Roof, director Jordan Fein and designer Tom Scutt reunite to bring lucky London audiences a gorgeously dark and heartfelt version of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods. . (more...)
Meet the Cast of ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION, Now in Previews on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich, with direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, begins performances on December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre. Meet the cast of All Out here!. (more...)
SOME LIKE IT HOT North American Tour Recoups Investment
by Stephi Wild
The SOME LIKE IT HOT North American Tour has recouped. The production has been seen by more than 700,000 patrons across North America since its launch on September 20, 2024, at Proctors in Schenectady, NY.. (more...)
John Patrick Collins to Step into the Role of 'Bob' in THE OUTSIDERS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
John Patrick Collins, currently a swing in the company of The Outsiders, will assume the role of “Bob” on Broadway.. (more...)

WAITING FOR GODOT Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters Enters Final Weeks of Performances
by Chloe Rabinowitz
There are only 27 performances left to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...
 

Julie Taymor

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"But Santa's got brand new assistants
There's nothing to fear
They're bringing a new deal for Christmas
this year!"

- Annie

