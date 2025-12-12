WAITING FOR GODOT Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters Enters Final Weeks of Performances

There are only 27 performances left to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot. The revival is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre through Sunday, January 4, 2026 only.

Additionally, on Wednesday at Broadway Cares' Red Bucket Follies, the cast and crew of Waiting For Godot were honored with prizes for the “Top Fundraising Broadway Play” by raising an astonishing $430,790 for the charity as well as “Best Red Bucket Follies Performance” in a number that featured Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams, who share the role of ‘A Boy,’ and was written by Arora, Williams, and Bridget Mills, the show’s child guardian.

Completing the cast of Waiting For Godot is Arora and Williams who share the role of ‘A Boy’ and understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

In recent weeks, the production welcomed over 500 New York City public school students and educators to attend the new production and have a post-show conversation with Lloyd and the cast thanks to a partnership with New York City’s Department of Education. The ticket recipients represented each of the City’s five boroughs, and for many of the young people, it was their first time seeing a show in a Broadway theater.

Finally, the production recouped its initial investment in just eight weeks (as of the week ending Sunday, November 9), making it the first production of the 2025-2026 season to accomplish this rare feat. See what the critics said about the production HERE!