SOME LIKE IT HOT North American Tour Recoups Investment

The producers of SOME LIKE IT HOT have announced that the North American Tour has recouped. The production has been seen by more than 700,000 patrons across North America since its launch on September 20, 2024, at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. The tour is booked through April 2026 with upcoming engagements across Florida, Texas, and Boston along with a five week sit down in Toronto.

“We are proud to celebrate the recoupment of the SOME LIKE IT HOT North American tour and the extraordinary work of everyone who brought this production on the road,” said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. “This achievement underscores the show’s broad appeal, the dedication of our partners on the road, and the ongoing enthusiasm audiences have for first-class touring Broadway.”

The current North American tour is led by Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar, DeQuina Moore as Sweet Sue, Edward Juvier as Osgood, Devon Goffman as Spats, Matt Allen as Mulligan, and Devon Hadsell as Minnie.

Rounding out the company are members Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Devin Cortez, Darien Crago, Austin Dunn, Jonathan Duvelson, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Madeline Kendall, Stephen Michael Langton, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome, Kelly Sheehan, Michael Skrzek, Jamal Stone, and Julia Yameen.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT tells the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López ( The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman ( Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw ( The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot, which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

The SOME LIKE IT HOT tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Donavan Dolan. The company management team is led by company manager Deann L. Boise. The orchestra is led by music director Mark Binns.