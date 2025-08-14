 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 14, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! We've got a packed edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld to help you catch up on all the latest from the stage. This morning, Gavin Lee shares his experience embracing his villainous side as Scar in The Lion King, and fresh production images celebrate the dazzling return of MAMMA MIA! to Broadway. Looking ahead, Erika Henningsen & Ramin Karimloo will headline a concert production of Jane Eyre in 2026. Get an exclusive inside look at Broadway reunions, video highlights, and an abundance of photo galleries—including new glimpses at The Weir, Immediate Family, and more. Plus, discover the latest industry moves like Andrew Lloyd Webber's company rebrand, Mira Sorvino joining Chicago, and catch up on all the action around the Broadway world. Dive in and enjoy your morning dose of theatre news!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, August 14
Mamma Mia! opens on Broadway
Sunday, August 17
Gypsy closes on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025 Image
Video: Gavin Lee Is Exploring His Dark Side In His Latest Broadway Role

Gavin Lee is no stranger to the Disney canon. Now playing 'Scar' in the Lion King, Gavin is enjoying his third run in a Disney production (he has also starred in Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast) and he knows he is '#blessed' for the experience.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025 Image
Photos: MAMMA MIA! Back on Broadway New Production Images

MAMMA MIA! has returned home to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. See new production photos here and learn how to purchase tickets to the new production!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025 Image
Erika Henningsen & Ramin Karimloo Will Lead Manhattan Concert Productions' JANE EYRE

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Manhattan Concert Productions will continue its acclaimed Broadway Series with Jane Eyre, coming to David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on February 15, 2026. The concert will be led by Erika Henningsen as the title character and Ramin Karimloo as Rochester.

Exclusive
Exclusive: Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal Reunite at Broadway By the Boardwalk
by Nicole Rosky
The festivities concluded earlier this week at Broadway by the Boardwalk, with a final concert event featuring Broadway favorites Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal. Watch highlights in this video!. (more...)
Exclusive: Watch 'The Song of Roland' from Nell Benjamin & Laurence O’Keefe's HUZZAH!
by Joshua Wright
Wartch Leo Roberts sing 'The Song of Roland' from the new musical Huzzah!, with book, music, and lyrics by Olivier Award winners and Tony Award nominees Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, the Globe's Come Fall in Love–The DDLJ Musical) and Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers the Musical, Bat Boy). The musical is directed by Lortel Award winner Annie Tippe.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025 Image Video: 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' from JERSEY BOYS at The Muny
by Joshua Wright
Go into the rehearsal studio with Pablo David Laucerica (Frankie Valli) as he performs a selection from Can’t Take My Eyes Off You with Music Director/Conductor Paul Byssainthe Jr. at The Muny.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025 Image Video: Robyn Hurder, Max Clayton & More in HIGH SOCIETY at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Watch Robyn Hurder, Max Clayton, Andrew Durand and more perform in Ogunquit Playhouse's production of the Cole Porter musical comedy, HIGH SOCIETY! The musical runs through August 23 in Ogunquit, Maine.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025 Image Photos: Brendan Gleeson and More in THE WEIR
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released for The Weir, written, and directed for the first time, by Conor McPherson. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025 Image Photos: First Look at 2:22 - A GHOST STORY New UK Tour Cast
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of opening night at Manchester Opera House, all new production images have been released of the 2025 cast for the UK tour of 2:22 - A Ghost Story. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025 Image Photos: Phylicia Rashad-Directed IMMEDIATE FAMILY at Booth Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Immediate Family, written by Hamilton’s Paul Oakley Stovall and directed by Tony Award–winning actress, director, and TV star Phylicia Rashad, is now being presented at Booth Playhouse. See photos here!  . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group Rebrands as LW Entertainment
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Really Useful Group has revealed a new company name as it unveils upcoming plans across the entertainment industry. Learn more about the company here.. (more...)
First-Ever MADE IN NY Awards Ceremony to Take Place in September
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will present the first-ever “Made in NY” Awards Ceremony that will be dedicated completely to celebrating New York City’s theatre and live performance community. Learn more!. (more...)
Inside Broadway Reveals 2025-2026 Theatre Programming
by Stephi Wild
Inside Broadway has announced its lineup of 2025-2026 theatre programming available for New York City public school students from elementary to high school across the five boroughs.. (more...)
SDC Foundation Names Laura Peete Its New Director
by Stephi Wild
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has announced that Laura Peete is joining its leadership team as Foundation Director, effective September 8, 2025. Learn more here!. (more...)
Wagner College Theatre Named #1 College Theater Program in the Country by The Princeton Review
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Wagner College's theatre program has been named the #1 College Theatre program in the country by The Princeton Review's 2026 edition of The Best 391 Colleges. . (more...)
New Music USA Selects Lisa Bielawa and Mary Kouyoumdjian for its Amplifying Voices Program
by Stephi Wild
New Music USA’s Amplifying Voices program has announced its next participating composers – Lisa Bielawa for the 2025-2026 season and Mary Kouyoumdjian for the 2026-2027 season. . (more...)
United States Congress Recognizes A Chorus Year and Chorus Performers
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On the 106th anniversary of the 1919 founding of Chorus Equity, the United States Congress recognized A Chorus Year and the importance of chorus performers. Learn more.. (more...)
TRU Voices Play Reading Series Reveals Additions To The DOLLARS AND SENSE Industry Talkback
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited has revealed a political leader and a theater industry professional who will join the 'Dollars and Sense' talkback following the TRU Voices reading of Ali MacLean's FINAL RESTING PLACE.. (more...)
Center for Performance Research Names Jaclyn Biskup Executive Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Board of Directors of CPR – Center for Performance Research—which supports the development and incubation of new work in dance, performance, and time-based art—today announced that Jaclyn Biskup has been named Executive Director.. (more...)
Cheeyang Ng's THE PHOENIX PART I to Have Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Phoenix: Part I, a sweeping new musical blending Chinese classical dance, revolutionary ballet, and contemporary musical theatre, will receive an invited only industry reading. Learn more!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Photos: First-Look at Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, & More in CHRISTMAS KARMA Movie Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Christmas Karma, a new Bollywood-inspired musical take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has set its official UK release date for 14 November 2025. Take a look at new character posters of the cast, including Tony Award winner Billy Porter.. (more...)

Grammy Awards Change Rules for Principal Vocalists on 'Best Musical Theater Album'
by Josh Sharpe
Beginning with the 2026 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy has increased the number of Principal Vocalists who may be recognized on a cast recording from “up to four” to “up to six.'. (more...)

Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor & More Named 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees
by Josh Sharpe
The Kennedy Center has officially announced the honorees for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, an annual honor given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.. (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Will Open on Broadway in 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cats: The Jellicle Ball will open on Broadway in 2026. Learn more about the production and about the changes made to Andrew Lloyd Webber's LW Entertainment.. (more...)
Mira Sorvino Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Chicago will welcome Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, September 15, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
Review: THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA, The Other Place, Stratford upon Avon
by Debbie Gilpin
Joanna Bowman brings Shakespearean Italy to The Other Place at the RSC with her new production of his first play, The Two Gentlemen of Verona. At a pacy 90 minutes (without an interval) and set in the round, the play is reimagined for the present day with a talented cast of actor-musicians - an ideal way to introduce old and new alike to this piece of work.. (more...)
Honor Blue Savage Shares Backstage Secrets From JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
In this edition of Words From The Wings, Honor Blue Savage from JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL takes us backstage at the Laura Pels Theatre to share some of her pre-show rituals, favorite moments, must-haves, and more!. (more...)
Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Will Distribute Nearly $3.5 Million To Broadway Tours
by Joshua Wright
Ohio’s Motion Picture Tax Credit Program is awarding nearly $3.5 million to four Broadway tours, including Hell’s Kitchen, Spamalot, Elf the Musical, and The Notebook, boosting local economies and creating jobs.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS, ANOUSHKA SHANKAR-'CHAPTERS', Royal Albert Hall
by Aliya Al-Hassan
It's 20 years since Anoushka Shankar made her Proms debut, along with her father Ravi Shakar. Since then she has eclipsed even his enduring reputation as a world-renowned sitarist. Now a multi-Grammy-nominated artist, a sitar virtuoso and prolific composer, Shankar makes a triumphant return to the Royal Albert Hall for her fifth Prom: the world-premiere performance of her deeply personal ‘Chapters’ trilogy of albums.. (more...)
Videos: These HAMILTON Songs Are Going Viral on TikTok
by Michael Major
As Hamilton continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary, two of its songs are gaining traction on social media. Watch videos of 'Best of Wives and Best of Women' and 'Take A Break' picking up steam on TikTok.. (more...)
Listen: David Byrne Releases New Track 'The Avant Garde'
by Josh Sharpe
David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has released The Avant Garde, the latest offering from his forthcoming album Who Is The Sky? Listen to it now!. (more...)

