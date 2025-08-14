Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! We've got a packed edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld to help you catch up on all the latest from the stage. This morning, Gavin Lee shares his experience embracing his villainous side as Scar in The Lion King, and fresh production images celebrate the dazzling return of MAMMA MIA! to Broadway. Looking ahead, Erika Henningsen & Ramin Karimloo will headline a concert production of Jane Eyre in 2026. Get an exclusive inside look at Broadway reunions, video highlights, and an abundance of photo galleries—including new glimpses at The Weir, Immediate Family, and more. Plus, discover the latest industry moves like Andrew Lloyd Webber's company rebrand, Mira Sorvino joining Chicago, and catch up on all the action around the Broadway world. Dive in and enjoy your morning dose of theatre news!