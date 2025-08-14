Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, Broadway fans! We've got a packed edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld to help you catch up on all the latest from the stage. This morning, Gavin Lee shares his experience embracing his villainous side as Scar in The Lion King, and fresh production images celebrate the dazzling return of MAMMA MIA! to Broadway. Looking ahead, Erika Henningsen & Ramin Karimloo will headline a concert production of Jane Eyre in 2026. Get an exclusive inside look at Broadway reunions, video highlights, and an abundance of photo galleries—including new glimpses at The Weir, Immediate Family, and more. Plus, discover the latest industry moves like Andrew Lloyd Webber's company rebrand, Mira Sorvino joining Chicago, and catch up on all the action around the Broadway world. Dive in and enjoy your morning dose of theatre news!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
|The Front Page
|
Video: Gavin Lee Is Exploring His Dark Side In His Latest Broadway Role
Gavin Lee is no stranger to the Disney canon. Now playing 'Scar' in the Lion King, Gavin is enjoying his third run in a Disney production (he has also starred in Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast) and he knows he is '#blessed' for the experience.
|
Photos: MAMMA MIA! Back on Broadway New Production Images
MAMMA MIA! has returned home to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. See new production photos here and learn how to purchase tickets to the new production!
|
Erika Henningsen & Ramin Karimloo Will Lead Manhattan Concert Productions' JANE EYRE
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Manhattan Concert Productions will continue its acclaimed Broadway Series with Jane Eyre, coming to David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on February 15, 2026. The concert will be led by Erika Henningsen as the title character and Ramin Karimloo as Rochester.
|Exclusive
|Must Watch
| Video: 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' from JERSEY BOYS at The Muny
by Joshua Wright
Go into the rehearsal studio with Pablo David Laucerica (Frankie Valli) as he performs a selection from Can’t Take My Eyes Off You with Music Director/Conductor Paul Byssainthe Jr. at The Muny.. (more...)
| Exclusive: Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal Reunite at Broadway By the Boardwalk
by Nicole Rosky
The festivities concluded earlier this week at Broadway by the Boardwalk, with a final concert event featuring Broadway favorites Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal. Watch highlights in this video!. (more...)
| Video: Robyn Hurder, Max Clayton & More in HIGH SOCIETY at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Watch Robyn Hurder, Max Clayton, Andrew Durand and more perform in Ogunquit Playhouse's production of the Cole Porter musical comedy, HIGH SOCIETY! The musical runs through August 23 in Ogunquit, Maine.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Brendan Gleeson and More in THE WEIR
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released for The Weir, written, and directed for the first time, by Conor McPherson. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at 2:22 - A GHOST STORY New UK Tour Cast
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of opening night at Manchester Opera House, all new production images have been released of the 2025 cast for the UK tour of 2:22 - A Ghost Story. . (more...)
| Photos: Phylicia Rashad-Directed IMMEDIATE FAMILY at Booth Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Immediate Family, written by Hamilton’s Paul Oakley Stovall and directed by Tony Award–winning actress, director, and TV star Phylicia Rashad, is now being presented at Booth Playhouse. See photos here! . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Grammy Awards Change Rules for Principal Vocalists on 'Best Musical Theater Album'
by Josh Sharpe
Beginning with the 2026 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy has increased the number of Principal Vocalists who may be recognized on a cast recording from “up to four” to “up to six.'. (more...)
|
"I know it's today."
- Shrek the Musical
Videos