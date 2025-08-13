Honor Blue Savage Shares Backstage Secrets From JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Honor Blue Savage who is currently appearing in JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL. Below, she takes us backstage at the Laura Pels Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of her pre-show rituals, favorite moments, must-haves, and more!

Honor Blue Savage plays the role of Christie. She made her Off-Broadway debut as Cynthia in The Goodbye Girl opposite Sierra Boggess. Other theater credits include Alice in Neverland (young Alice), Watcher In the Woods (Ellie), Fountain (Andi) at NAMT and the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, The Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E Frankweiler (Claudia) opposite Alison Fraser and Ali Ewoldt, McCarter Theater Center. TV credits include SUV, NBC, Étoile, Amazon Prime.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

I always catch up with my castmate Nomie (Nora Mae Dixon) and my guardian Anna about our day, then I head straight to hair. After that, I always brush my teeth before I get dressed and put my mic on.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

The last thing I do before I go on stage is say the same positive affirmations about the show and all my castmates under my breath during the first scene right before I go out. I try to time it out perfectly to end right before I go on. It’s sort of a game to see if I can time it out to end right on the last note of the song.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

My must-have backstage snack is Peelers, specifically the Lychee flavor. My mom got them for me and I’ve been hooked ever since. I also really love trail mix and peanut butter cliff bars, specifically the mini ones. I’m always hungry so I can never have enough snacks!

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I have a lot of rituals, but I always make sure and close out every tab that is open on my phone before the show starts. Then when I go upstairs before the show starts, I roll my wrists three times, fist bump Anna, and jump up and down three times.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

My five must-haves in my dressing room are a hair brush, Ricola lozenges, lip balm, my water bottle, and my nebulizer/steamer.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Because of my track, I’m not able to watch a lot of things from the wings because I’m changing or downstairs, but I have so many parts I love to sing along to and dance the choreo to while listening. I do love to sing and act out the words to “Mother’s Daughter” off stage while Jill is singing it in the second act. It’s a really special moment in the show. Besty is in stage almost the entire show, so we are always interacting in character. There is a moment just before the scene when we are coming back from Disney, where we walk in stage together. We exchange smiles and theirs something really warm and intimate about it. It’s a tiny moment, but really special to me each night.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

My favorite backstage moment with the show so far happened after we had to hold on stage. Betsy Wolfe, who plays JOY , my mom, was holding a coffee pot and it sort of shattered in her hand. She called hold, and we all left the stage and I had never had to hold in a show before. It’s exciting to try and figure out what was next, and to jump back into the same moment after the hold. I have always loved adventurous moments, and that felt exciting figuring out with Jill Abramovitz, who plays Toots, my grandmother, about what happened backstage, then jumping right back into the scene. It also felt like it energized the audience even more also.

About JOY: A New True Musical

JOY: A New True Musical, starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as 'Joy,' officially opened on Sunday, July 20 off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Wolfe plays ‘Joy' with Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,' Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,' Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,' Mauricio Martínez as ‘Tony,' Paul Whitty as ‘Cowboy Eddie,' Charl Brown as ‘Dan,' and Gabriela Carrillo as ‘Ronni.' They are joined by Jaygee Macapugay as ‘Lorraine' and ensemble members Dana Costello, Ryan Duncan, Gaelen Gilliland, Sydni Moon, Manuel Santos, Brian Shepard, Allysa Shorte, Lael Van Keuren, and Alan Wiggins. Swings for this production are Briana Brooks, Nora Mae Dixon, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Jerome Vivona.

JOY: A New True Musical is a musical work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy's story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!

The new musical features a book by Tony winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, choreography by Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Lorin Latarro. Additional material is by Amanda Yesnowitz.