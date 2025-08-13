Wagner College Theatre Named #1 College Theater Program in the Country by The Princeton Review

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wagner College's theatre program has been named the #1 College Theatre program in the country by The Princeton Review's 2026 edition of The Best 391 Colleges.

The list features Emerson College at #2, Bennington College at #3, Elon University at #4, and Wesleyan University at #5.

The top ranking, which was based on student surveys, "is a tribute to our students, alumni, and faculty and the positive community we've built along the way," said Dr. Felicia Ruff, Division Chair of the Arts.

"Being named the #1 college theater program in the country is an incredible honor," said Michelle Siemens, General Manager of Wagner College Theatre. "This moment is a tribute to the heart, hustle, and brilliance of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni. It reflects the vibrant, inclusive, and creatively fearless community we've built together. We're beyond proud and deeply grateful to The Princeton Review for recognizing our accomplishments."

As the program celebrates this national honor, eyes are already on the next act: the 2025-26 theatre season which will be dedicated to telling distinctly American stories-leading up to the 250th anniversary of our nation. Spanning across the country and the last century. From coast to heartland, from past to present, these are Portraits of America. Lived, Seen, Heard. Visit wagner.edu/theatre to learn more about the program.

Faculty Highlights

The faculty include arts professionals with impressive resumes, many of whom are still active in the industry. Here are just a few examples. Wendy Bobbitt Cavett is a music director, arranger, and conductor whose Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Come From Away, Hamilton, Mamma Mia!, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and A Year with Frog and Toad. Arturo E. Porazzi has been a Broadway stage manager since 1974, with credits including Come From Away, Memphis (2010 Tony Award for Best Musical), Xanadu, Jelly's Last Jam, and both productions of 42nd Street. His extensive career spans over 20 Broadway shows, from classics like ZORBA to premieres like Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life. Porazzi has also worked in television with major networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, Telemundo, and ESPN. Theresa McCarthy, Professor of Theatre at Wagner College, has originated roles in acclaimed Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including Titanic, Floyd Collins, Saturn Returns, Queen of the Mist, and First Daughters Suite. She is featured on several cast recordings and performed as a soloist in Bernstein's MASS at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, with a recording on Naxos. Her screen credits include Law & Order and House of Cards. Brian Sgambati, Assistant Professor of Theatre and proud Wagner College alumnus, has appeared on Broadway in The Merchant of Venice with Al Pacino, King Lear with Christopher Plummer, and The Coast of Utopia, which won seven Tony Awards. His screen credits include Bad Education with Hugh Jackman and TV roles on The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order.

Alumni Highlights

Wagner College Theatre Alumni thrive across many industries and frequently land on Broadway, on stage and behind the scenes. As is often the case, Wagner alumni were well-represented among this year's Tony and Drama Desk award nominees, including Olivia Puckett '13 (The Big Gay Jamboree - Ensemble, Flora u/s), Nick Bucholz '17 (Floyd Collins - Press Agent), Sophia Tzougros '18 (Good Night, and Good Luck - Ensemble), JR Goodman '13 (Good Night, and Good Luck - Prop Supervisor; The Picture of Dorian Gray - Production Props Supervisor; Stranger Things: First Shadow - Props), Ray Wetmore '07 (Good Night, and Good Luck - Prop Supervisor; The Picture of Dorian Gray - Production Props Supervisor; Stranger Things: First Shadow - Props), Dillon Burke '23 (Good Night, and Good Luck - House Seat Coordinator), Ilana Bolotsky '12 (Gypsy - Child Guardian), Aidan McDermott '20 (Just In Time - Assistant Company Manager; Swept Away - Assistant Company Manager), Maia Kayla Glasman '22 (Glengarry Glen Ross - Producer; Our Town - Producer; Maybe Happy Ending - Producer). You can't go far on 42nd street without running into a Wagner grad. Emma Pittman '18 stars as Cherry Valance in The Outsiders. Emmy Steele '20 and Allie Dufford '13 are the Associate Company Manager and Company Manager respectively for Moulin Rouge. Claire Manning '17 is the Company Manager for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Rozzie Heeger '18 is the Deputy General Manager for Cabaret.

