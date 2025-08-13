Exclusive: Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal Reunite at Broadway By the Boardwalk

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The festivities concluded earlier this week at Broadway by the Boardwalk, with a final concert event featuring Broadway favorites Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal.

Broadway by the Boardwalk, funded and supported by Hudson River Park Friends, and produced and curated by Erich Bergen, is part of Hudson River Park’s 2025 summer programming season, which features hundreds of free and fun events for all ages.

Rapp and Pascal rose to stardom together following their performances in the original Broadway production of Rent in 1996. They reprised their roles in the show's film version in 2005 and its United States tour in 2009. Rapp also performed as Charlie Brown in the 1999 Broadway revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and originated the role of Lucas in the musical If/Then in 2014. Pascal is known for originating the role of Radames in Aida, playing the Emcee in the revival of Cabaret, and playing William Shakespeare in the Tony Award-winning musical Something Rotten!

Watch highlights from the concert, including clips of "If It Makes You Happy," "I'll Cover You," "Light My Candle," "One Song Glory," "No Day But Today," and "What You Own."