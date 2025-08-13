Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Will Distribute Nearly $3.5 Million To Broadway Tours

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four major Broadway tours will receive nearly $3.5 million in funding through the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program, part of a larger $46 million distribution supporting 27 new production projects statewide.

The tax credit program provides a refundable credit of 30% on production cast and crew wages, as well as other in-state spending, for eligible productions. Administered by the Ohio Department of Development, the program aims to create jobs, generate economic activity, and promote Ohio as a destination for live entertainment, film, and television.

Broadway tours receiving funding include:

Elf the Musical, Springfield - $463,877

Hell’s Kitchen – First National Tour, Cleveland - $1,354,833

Spamalot Tour, Cleveland - $1,045,826

The Notebook, Cleveland - $613,270

Combined, these touring productions will receive $3,477,806 in support.

"When productions choose Ohio, they put our communities on the global stage," said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development told Spectrum News. "Through the Motion Picture Tax Credit Program, we’re telling Ohio’s story to the world while creating new jobs and growing local economies."

The Ohio Department of Development reports that the full slate of funded projects - spanning Broadway tours, feature films, television series, documentaries, and digital media - is expected to create more than 1,000 new jobs, generate over $150 million in eligible production spending, and drive $196 million in production-related expenses statewide.

The tax credit program accepts applications twice a year, awarding up to $50 million annually, with funding evenly split between the two rounds.