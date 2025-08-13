First-Ever MADE IN NY Awards Ceremony to Take Place in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will present the first-ever “Made in NY” Awards Ceremony that will be dedicated completely to celebrating New York City’s theatre and live performance community. Mayor Eric Adams and MOME Commissioner Pat Swinney Kaufman will host the invite-only ceremony at Gracie Mansion on Monday, September 15, 2025, 5PM – 7PM.

The exclusive industry gathering will celebrate artists, administrators and community leaders from the worlds of theatre, dance, & live performance from Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off Broadway, concert halls, community centers and all the NYC venues that serve to produce and incubate fresh new talent across the five boroughs. This celebration will shine a light on the entire industry, from recent Tony Award winning productions that attract global audiences to visit, work and live in NYC, to the smaller stages and companies that serve as necessary training grounds and platforms for diverse storytelling. Honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This ‘Made in NY’ Awards ceremony, which is dedicated exclusively to the city’s Theatre and Live Performance Community, will gather together creatives across our vast ecosystem of talent - from the musicians in the orchestra pits of Broadway to the local dance theatres throughout the five boroughs - for a special night of celebration and thanks,” said Pat Swinney Kaufman, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. “This event is a moment for our administration to acknowledge a community that has continued to cultivate diversity and inclusion, and inspire audiences from around the world, while driving business and tourism year upon year.”

Created in 2006 by MOME, the “Made in NY” awards shine a light on excellence in New York City's creative community, recognizing the achievements of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the City's entertainment and digital media industries. The specific theatre focused event comes on the heels of the first “Made in NY” Awards Ceremony in ten years, which celebrated the film & TV industry in June. The upcoming event, which will honor four individuals and/or groups, will bring the grand total of "Made in NY" Awards presented throughout its existence to 82, including Joe Benincasa, Danielle Brooks, Alan Cumming, Neil Patrick Harris, John Leguizamo, Audra McDonald, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda and The New Victory Theatre.