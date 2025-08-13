Cheeyang Ng's THE PHOENIX PART I to Have Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Phoenix: Part I, a sweeping new musical blending Chinese classical dance, revolutionary ballet, and contemporary musical theatre, will receive an invited only industry reading on Thursday, August 21 at 2:30 PM at Open Jar Studios.

Helmed by director JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Bad Cinderella), with music direction by Minhui Lee, The Phoenix: Part I features book by Princess Grace Award winner Desdemona Chiang, music by Cheeyang Ng and lyrics by Eric Sorrels, recent recipients of the Fred Ebb and Jonathan Larson Awards.

Set against the shifting political tides of 20th-century China, The Phoenix: Part I explores ambition, sacrifice, identity, and rebirth, asking: Who do you become when the thing that defines you is taken away?

The reading will feature performances by Joanna Carpenter (The Connector), Kai An Chee, Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away), Brian Kim McCormick, Ya Han Chang, Sam Tanabe(Allegiance), Ellis Gage, and Shuyan Yang.

Audiences will also experience a ballet sequence inspired by Mao's revolutionary ballet tradition, choreographed by Shan Y Chuang and Yu Xi, with dancers Mayu Yamashita, Hannah Jew, Jiemin Yang, Chieh Hsiung, Hsuanchun Huang, Vivake Khamsingsavath, and Sumire Ishige.

The Phoenix: Part I is being presented with support from Musical Theatre Factory and Songspace NYC. Music Assistant: Eric Fegan. General Management: Joe Hetterly.