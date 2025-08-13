Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cats: The Jellicle Ball will open on Broadway in 2026. The exciting news was reported alongside details of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Really Useful Group's rebrand as LW Entertainment, and its reveal of the company's upcoming plans.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball will open on Broadway in Spring 2026, with multi award-winning producer Mike Bosner.

Lloyd Webber shared about the company's next stages, "The next major productions will be the Broadway transfer of Cats: The Jellicle Ball and my new musical, The Illusionist."

Cats: The Jellicle Ball previously ran Off-Broadway at PAC NYC from June 13 to July 28, 2024. Read the reviews for the production HERE.

See additional production photos HERE!

This production was a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world, it was staged as an immersive competition directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicken & Biscuits) and PAC NYC Artistic Director Bill Rauch (All the Way), with all new Ballroom and club beats, runway ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover.