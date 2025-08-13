 tracker
Videos: These HAMILTON Songs Are Going Viral on TikTok

One trend became so popular that even Lin-Manuel Miranda himself joined in.

By: Aug. 13, 2025
As Hamilton continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary, two of its songs are gaining traction on social media. "Best of Wives and Best of Women" and "Take A Break" are picking up steam on TikTok as part of a trend where fans dress up in their best Founding Fathers costumes to act out the scenes.

"Best of Wives and Best of Woman" was the first to gain viral attention. In the videos, someone dressed as Hamilton – typically including a drawn-on goatee to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda – sneaks out while Eliza sings to him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Her Campus (@hercampus)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bun (@cinnabun_cosplays)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hamilton (@hamiltonmusical)

The trend became so popular that even Lin-Manuel Miranda himself joined in, acting it out with his recently-unveiled wax figure. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hamilton (@hamiltonmusical)

"Take A Break," which features Angelica and Eliza Schuyler's seconda act reunion, includes two people elated to be reuniting, as a stand-in for Hamilton reacts in the background.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.   

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex LacamoireHamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey OfficeBethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.



Videos