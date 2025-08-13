Listen: David Byrne Releases New Track 'The Avant Garde'

Check out the song from the Tony-winner ahead of his full album coming in September.
David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has released The Avant Garde, the latest offering from his forthcoming album Who Is The Sky?, out September 5 through Matador Records. The song wrestles with the merits of art for art’s sake.
The follow-up to Byrne’s acclaimed 2018 album American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film, Who Is the Sky? will be released Sept. 5 through Matador Records. It was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner. The new album was introduced by the first single “Everybody Laughs,” which is available to listen to here.
In September, David Byrne will kick off a massive world tour. The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off Sept. 14 in Providence, R.I. and includes multiple nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, The Auditorium in Chicag,o and more. A full rundown can be found below and tickets are available here.
09/14/2025 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium
09/16/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center PAC
09/17/2025 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
09/19/2025 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
09/21/2025 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors
09/23/2025 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
09/25/2025 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
09/27/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem
09/28/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem
09/30/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/01/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/02/2026 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/03/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/04/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/07/2025 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/08/2025 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
10/10/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/11/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/14/2025 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
10/16/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/17/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/18/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/21/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall
10/22/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall
10/23/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall
10/25/2025 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
10/28/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
10/29/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
10/31/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
11/01/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
11/03/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
11/04/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
11/06/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
11/07/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
11/11/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11/12/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11/13/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11/16/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/18/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
11/21/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
11/25/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/26/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
11/29/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
12/02/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/03/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/05/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
12/06/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center
01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre
01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena
02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
02/26/2026 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Main Hall
02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
03/03/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/04/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/11/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
03/15/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/16/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
Photo credit: Shervin Lainez
