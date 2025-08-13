Erika Henningsen & Ramin Karimloo Will Lead Manhattan Concert Productions' JANE EYRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Manhattan Concert Productions will continue its acclaimed Broadway Series with Jane Eyre, coming to David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on February 15, 2026. The concert will be led by Erika Henningsen as the title character and Ramin Karimloo as Rochester.

Jane Eyre is a musical drama with music and lyrics by composer-lyricist Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, based on the 1847 novel by Charlotte Brontë. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2000.

The musical debuted on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on November 9, 2000, with an official opening on December 10, 2000 and closed on June 10, 2001 after 36 previews and 209 performances. Marla Schaffel, who played the title character, won a Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award (in a tie with Christine Ebersole) for her performance. The production was directed by John Caird and Scott Schwartz, choreography by Jayne Paterson, set designer by John Napier, costumes by Andreane Neofitou, and lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Past broadway Series productions have included celebrated performances of Anastasia, Ragtime, Titanic, The Secret Garden, Parade, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Crazy for You, Children of Eden, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Bios:

Henningsen currently stars as 'Sandra Dee' in Just in Time on Broadway. She was recently seen in the Netflix comedy series THE FOUR SEASONS opposite Tiny Fey and Steve Carrell. She originated the leading role of 'Cady Heron' in the Tony-nominated musical MEAN GIRLS on Broadway for which she received an Outer Critics' Circle Award nomination. She also starred as Fantine in the most recent revival of LES MISERABLES opposite Ramin Karimloo. Her cabaret RAISE YOUR STANDARDS has played to sold out houses across the country, and she debuted her solo symphony show in 2024 with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra in Newport News, under the music director of JUST IN TIME's very own Andrew Resnick. Television credits include recurring roles in GIRLS5EVA for Peacock/Netflix, as well as Tracey Oliver's Amazon series HARLEM. Additional: CBS' BLUE BLOODS and FBI: INTERNATIONAL. Erika can currently be heard as the leading role of Charlie Morningstar in the hugely popular Amazon animated musical comedy HAZBIN HOTEL. Additional animation credits include: HELLUVA BOSS, FRIGHT KREWE and CURSES! for DreamWorks Animation.

Karimloo just completed a run on Broadway in Pirates! The Penzance Muscial. He also starred in the Broadway in the revival of Funny Girl as Nick Arnstein and just completed a run at the Young Vic in London starring in A Face in the Crowd. Previous Broadway includes originating the role of Gleb in Anastasia, and Jean Valjean in the revival of Les Miserables which garnered Karimloo his first Tony Award nomination. Entertainment Weekly said, “the revelation is Ramin Karimloo, who projects a masculine authority that cannily reveals hidden pockets of vulnerability. He's blessed with matinee-idol looks and a crystalline tenor that pierces the back rows of the theatre. With apologies to Hugh Jackman, his may be the best sung, best acted Valjean I've ever seen.” In the West End, Ramin rose to fame in starring roles in both of the West End's longest running musicals: Les Misérables, where he's played Jean Valjean, Enjolras and Marius; and The Phantom of the Opera, where he played Raoul and The Phantom. Ramin was then hand-picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate the lead role of The Phantom in Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. For his performance, he was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for 'Best Actor in a Musical' among many more accolades. Additional stage credits include Tom in Murder Ballad (West End), Che in Evita (Vancouver Opera), Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar (Japan), Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Center), Anatoly in Chess (Kennedy Center) and White Rabbit Red Rabbit in NYC. Ramin played the role of Enjolras in the PBS filmed 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2 of Les Misérables, which is one of the most widely viewed shows in the history of PBS.