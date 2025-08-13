Video: Gavin Lee Is Exploring His Dark Side In His Latest Broadway Role

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Gavin Lee is no stranger to the Disney canon. Now playing 'Scar' in The Lion King, Gavin is enjoying his third run in a Disney production (he has also starred in Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast) and he knows he is "#blessed" for the experience.

"I was putting this role out into the world five, six, seven... years ago, just telling the right people that it would be great! Then the people at Disney knew that if the role ever came up, 'Gavin Lee is on the list! He has told us he wants to be seen,' he joked with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Is is now my third week, and every day I get more and more settled into the role. [Scar]'s becoming me and I'm becoming him. It's just fabulous."

The two-time Tony Award nominee officially joined the company on July 22, replacing Stephen Carlile, who departed the production earlier this year to star as Hades in Disney’s new production of Hercules in the West End.

"Scar is a physical role, but it's not a physical role like the dancing roles I've done, when you can pull a hamstring or injure yourself because you've just kicked your leg or spun and fallen over. This is physical in a constant character way, but not a strenuous way."

Watch in this video as Gavin chats more about his new gig and explains why it has always been a dream role.