Inside Broadway Reveals 2025-2026 Theatre Programming

As the curtain opens on another school year and students gear up to go back to the classroom, Inside Broadway has announced its lineup of 2025-2026 theatre programming available for New York City public school students from elementary to high school across the five boroughs. Many of Inside Broadway's programming is part of NYC Cultural After-School Adventures Program (CASA), an initiative created and fully funded by New York City Council with support from New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

“For over four decades, our mission has been to introduce the magic of Broadway to NYC public school students – many of whom do not have the opportunity to experience live theatre or see a Broadway show first-hand,” said Michael Presser, Founder, President & CEO of Inside Broadway. “Whether students interact with current Broadway stars to learn about their individual acting careers, see the latest Broadway show in Times Square or get a moment to shine in the spotlight themselves, young New Yorkers will ultimately have a chance to learn from the best in the business. In partnership with the New York City Council and NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, we've seen first-hand the transformative power of theatre on students at such a formative age and how arts education can make a lasting impact on their pathway in the arts and beyond.”

Upcoming 2025-2026 Theatre Programming includes:

Kids Take Center Stage!

This fall season's “Build A Musical” after-school cultural workshop at public schools around the boroughs is in partnership with NYC Cultural After-School Adventures Program (CASA). Over the course of 12 weeks, Inside Broadway will work with approximately 1,500 students in nearly 50 schools throughout NYC from second to twelfth grade, where they will learn choreography, acting, voice, directing, set and costume design, lighting, sound and ultimately gain social skills in a collaborative environment. The program will culminate in a performance – where kids are the stars – of an original musical in front of their parents and local community. This year's show theme will be “Hats Off to Broadway,” which explores the mystery of a missing star while highlighting iconic Broadway music and dance.

There's No Business Like Show Business

Inside Broadway recently debuted its newest bi-annual program this spring, “Broadway Day in the Schools,” which provides an insider's look at professional acting careers on Broadway and will return once again this fall. The 45-minute program is designed to teach students about performing arts education, careers on stage, and what it takes to succeed in the professional theatre world. The actors talk about their education, first auditions, how the audition process works, their credentials, and careers. They also perform two songs each, accompanied by tracks or piano, followed by a general Q&A session with the students and photo ops. This spring's inaugural kick-off at P.S. 84 in Manhattan and starred Thayne Jasperson, who has been part of Hamilton since the very first performance, as well as Kayla Davion, who most recently starred on Broadway as Jovie in the 2024 revival of Elf at the Marquis theater. Kayla was also in The Tina Turner Musical as Tina, Waitress the Musical, King Kong Alive On Broadway, as well as TV “The Good Fight” and film "Better Nate Than Ever."

Cue the Lights and Go Behind the Curtain!

Inside Broadway will bring back its popular bi-annual “Creating the Magic” event this winter, partnered with a current Broadway show in Times Square and funded by CASA. Creating the Magic is a fun, free, and educational event that brings nearly 1,000 NYC public-school students directly into the theatre to learn about on and off-stage career opportunities that “create the magic” of a Broadway musical in Times Square. Actors, musicians, stage managers, sound and lighting, and other professionals will showcase the various jobs and skills required to work on a Broadway show. Previous Creating the Magic programming includes Hell's Kitchen, The Great Gatsby, SIX, Into the Woods, King Kong, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Billy Elliot The Musical, Annie, Cinderella, Motown, CATS, Phantom of The Opera, Hairspray, Les Misérables, CHICAGO The Musical, Moulin Rouge The Musical, and more.

A Choreographed Curriculum

The 2026 annual professional touring production will kick off from January to March 2026 for a 12-week tour to more than 45 public schools across the five boroughs. Also supported by the New York City Council as part of the CASA grant, the annual touring production brings the magic of Broadway directly into NYC school auditoriums, showcasing an engaging and educational 45-minute live theatre production created and performed by professional actors and live musicians, designed to fit into a class period and connect to the curriculum. The 2026 production will be The Marvelous Wonderettes, written and created by Roger Bean. Previous productions have included You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown; On The Town; Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; The Pirates of Penzance; Kiss Me, Kate; Bye Bye, Birdie; Land That I Love; and My Town.

“I have been a proud supporter of Inside Broadway for many years. I have witnessed first-hand the difference it makes for our students. For many families, the cost of experiencing live-theater puts it out of reach. But when these performances are brought into our schools, they meet students right where their learning happens and it cultivates creativity. The New York City Council has made a strong investment in this program and I will continue to advocate for these opportunities to reach even more young people across New York City and in District 18,” said Council Member Amanda Farías (District 18, Bronx), Majority Leader.

“Inside Broadway's programs open doors for our students and give them experiences they might never otherwise have. I'm proud to support this work through the CASA program. It can truly change lives and give young people their first step toward a lifelong love of the arts and theatre,” Council Member Joann Ariola (District 32, Queens), Minority Leader.

“My life has been shaped by the exposure I had to the arts in my public school education, and every kid in our city deserves the opportunity to be taught, inspired, and propelled forward in the same way. By helping us bring the arts to our public school kids, Inside Broadway changes lives day in and day out. I'm deeply grateful and excited as we look forward to another transformational school year. I have been so proud to partner with Inside Broadway over the years,” said Council Member Justin Brannan (District 47, Brooklyn), Chair of the NYC Council Finance Committee.

"Inside Broadway provides critical programming that engages our city's students with exposure to the theatrical arts. Regardless of neighborhood or background, Inside Broadway allows young New Yorkers to witness Broadway up close and even step onto the stage themselves. I am thrilled that the upcoming fall season will continue inspiring our city's youth through these unforgettable experiences," said Council Member Julie Menin (District 5, Manhattan.)

“I am proud to support Inside Broadway and the incredible work they do to bring theatre to our public school students. This year, I was thrilled to allocate $40,000 to help fund Inside Broadway's programming. For many students, this program is their first exposure to Broadway, and it has the power to spark a lifelong appreciation for the arts,” said Council Member James F. Gennaro (District 24, Queens.)

"Inside Broadway brings the best of New York City's performing arts -- music, dance, and singing -- directly into our communities and public schools. I'm proud to support their continued work in my district and across the city. With Jackson Heights and Elmhurst lacking critical green space, programs like Inside Broadway have allowed thousands of students to learn the joy of performance and expression and find community,” said Council Member Shekar Krishnan (District 25, Queens.)