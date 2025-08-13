Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2025- PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Casting and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Start your day informed with the latest from the stage: Dee Roscioli showed off her powerhouse vocals stepping in for both leads in DEATH BECOMES HER in an exclusive performance. Over at the upcoming PURPLE RAIN world premiere, Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb have been announced to star. In Broadway business news, MAMMA MIA! made a splash in its first week of previews, landing in the Broadway grosses Top 5. Plus, don’t miss new videos from Heidi Blickenstaff (THE HEART at La Jolla Playhouse) and Natasha Yvette Williams (SOME LIKE IT HOT at 54 Below). There are fresh rehearsal photo galleries for Punch and Art, and reviews of new work (A ROOF ABOVE MY HEAD in London).



On the industry front, we caught up with the creators of COME FROM AWAY about their latest project at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and rounded up intriguing news including a Broadway berth for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and casting for Encores! High Spirits with Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale.



And beyond Broadway, Katie Holmes is heading to San Diego for Hedda Gabler, Stratford Festival revealed its star-studded 2026 lineup, and Hulu dropped a trailer for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 5.



Dive in for the full roundup and we’ll see you again tomorrow for more BroadwayWorld highlights!