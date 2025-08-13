 tracking pixel
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 13, 2025
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Start your day informed with the latest from the stage: Dee Roscioli showed off her powerhouse vocals stepping in for both leads in DEATH BECOMES HER in an exclusive performance. Over at the upcoming PURPLE RAIN world premiere, Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb have been announced to star. In Broadway business news, MAMMA MIA! made a splash in its first week of previews, landing in the Broadway grosses Top 5. Plus, don’t miss new videos from Heidi Blickenstaff (THE HEART at La Jolla Playhouse) and Natasha Yvette Williams (SOME LIKE IT HOT at 54 Below). There are fresh rehearsal photo galleries for Punch and Art, and reviews of new work (A ROOF ABOVE MY HEAD in London).

On the industry front, we caught up with the creators of COME FROM AWAY about their latest project at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and rounded up intriguing news including a Broadway berth for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and casting for Encores! High Spirits with Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale.

And beyond Broadway, Katie Holmes is heading to San Diego for Hedda Gabler, Stratford Festival revealed its star-studded 2026 lineup, and Hulu dropped a trailer for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 5.

Dive in for the full roundup and we’ll see you again tomorrow for more BroadwayWorld highlights!

But first....

Today's Call Sheet

Thursday, August 14
Mamma Mia! opens on Broadway
Sunday, August 17
Gypsy closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2025- PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Casting and More Image
Exclusive: Watch Dee Roscioli Have a Breakdown Singing DEATH BECOMES HER's 'Falling Apart'

Most of the time, Death Becomes Her's leading duo is played by the incredible Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, who both earned Tony nominations for their work. On the occasions that they are out- standby Dee Roscioli takes over... for both roles. Watch in this video as she is joined by Ben Cohn at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform Madeline's Act 1 breakdown, 'Falling Apart.'
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2025- PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Casting and More Image
Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb to Star in PURPLE RAIN World Premiere

The cast members who will lead the pre-Broadway world premiere stage adaptation of PURPLE RAIN have been revealed. See who is starring and learn more about the world premiere production.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2025- PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Casting and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/10/25 - MAMMA MIA! Hits Top 5 in First Week of Previews

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/10/2025.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2025- PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Casting and More Image Video: Heidi Blickenstaff Sings 'Keep Up' From La Jolla Playhouse's THE HEART
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Heidi Blickenstaff singing 'Keep Up' from The Heart, a new musical coming soon to La Jolla Playhouse! The musical also stars Kenita Miller, Paul Alexander Nolan, Zachary Noah Piser, and more.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2025- PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Casting and More Image Video: Natasha Yvette Williams Sings From SOME LIKE IT HOT at 54 Below
by Michael Major
This evening chronicled some of NaTasha’s escapades from Fayetteville, North Carolina to Broadway, and beyond on the wings of music and laughter. Watch videos now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2025- PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Casting and More Image Photos: The cast of PUNCH Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2025- PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Casting and More Image Photos: Hanging with the Cast of ART on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are officially underway for the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza. The cast and creative team met the press earlier today in NYC and BroadwayWorld was there for the special occasion. Check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Interview: David Hein & Irene Sankoff On Developing New Works At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
by Jim Munson
BroadwayWorld chats with David Hein & Irene Sankoff, the married team who wrote 'Come from Away,' about their new musical, 'Vienna' which will have readings at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 22nd Annual New Works Festival in Palo Alto August 16th & 17th.. (more...)
Robin de Jesús and Javier Muñoz to Lead DINO NUGGETS ARE GAY Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ice Berg Productions and Kitchen Sink Theatre Company will present DINO NUGGETS ARE GAY by Vaheed Talebian. Learn more about the industry reading here!. (more...)
TRU to Present 'Where Do You Start: Do Different Countries Offer Different Paths Of Development?'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday with Where Do You Start: Do Different Countries Offer Different Paths of Development?. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Katie Holmes to Star in HEDDA GABLER at The Old Globe
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Katie Holmes will kick off The Old Globe's 2026 season as she leads a new production of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)
GUYS AND DOLLS, Return of SOMETHING ROTTEN & More Set For Stratford 2026 Season
by Stephi Wild
The Stratford Festival has announced its 2026 season, which will be the final year under the inspired leadership of Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino. Learn more about the lineup here!. (more...)

Video: Hulu Drops Trailer for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 5
by Josh Sharpe
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, premiering September 9 on Hulu. Check out the official trailer now!. (more...)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Open on Broadway This Fall
by Stephi Wild
Following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, the new musical comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will open on Broadway this fall. Learn more here!. (more...)
President Trump Teases Announcement of Kennedy Center Honorees
by Joshua Wright
The recipients of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors will be announced on Wednesday, according to a statement from President Donald Trump. This marks the first time honorees have been chosen since Trump replaced several board members and assumed the role of chairman of the Kennedy Center.. (more...)
Lincoln Center Reveals 25/26 Season Featuring Jeanine Tesori as Visionary Artist
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has revealed its 25/26 season of programming, running September 2025 through May 2026. See full programming here!. (more...)
Ainsley Melham Will Return to ALADDIN This Month
by Stephi Wild
Aladdin has announced that Ainsley Melham will return to the Broadway production in the title role beginning this month. Learn more about the upcoming run here!. (more...)
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale to Lead HIGH SPIRITS at Encores!
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony nominee Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale will star in Encores! High Spirits, the first production of the 2026 Encores! Series. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Interview: 'I Still Don't Know What The Hell I'm Doing': Actor Robert Sean Leonard on Acting Origins, Auditions and Performing in INTERVIEW at London's Riverside Studios
by Kat Mokrynski
Recently, we had the chance to speak with Leonard about taking on the role of Pierre Peters. We discussed how he first got started in the world of theatre, what it’s like to perform in a new piece of theatre versus a revival of a classic work and what he thinks audiences will be talking about on the way home after the show.. (more...)
Review: BRIGADOON, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Last seen in London over 35 years ago, Drew McOnie's inaugural season as Artistic Director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre ends with him directing and choreographing a new production of Lerner & Loewe’s Scottish fantasy musical Brigadoon.. (more...)
Alex Finke and Nicole Parker Will Play Joan Rivers in JOAN at the Cape Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
The Cape Playhouse has announced its initial casting for JOAN, a new play written by Daniel Goldstein as the final show of their 2025 summer season.. (more...)
David Sabella Extends Run as 'Mary Sunshine' in CHICAGO on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
David Sabella has returned to Chicago on Broadway after 29 years! Learn more about the performer and about the Broadway production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
