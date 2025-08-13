Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2025- PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Casting and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Start your day informed with the latest from the stage: Dee Roscioli showed off her powerhouse vocals stepping in for both leads in DEATH BECOMES HER in an exclusive performance. Over at the upcoming PURPLE RAIN world premiere, Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb have been announced to star. In Broadway business news, MAMMA MIA! made a splash in its first week of previews, landing in the Broadway grosses Top 5. Plus, don’t miss new videos from Heidi Blickenstaff (THE HEART at La Jolla Playhouse) and Natasha Yvette Williams (SOME LIKE IT HOT at 54 Below). There are fresh rehearsal photo galleries for Punch and Art, and reviews of new work (A ROOF ABOVE MY HEAD in London).
On the industry front, we caught up with the creators of COME FROM AWAY about their latest project at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and rounded up intriguing news including a Broadway berth for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and casting for Encores! High Spirits with Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale.
And beyond Broadway, Katie Holmes is heading to San Diego for Hedda Gabler, Stratford Festival revealed its star-studded 2026 lineup, and Hulu dropped a trailer for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 5.
Dive in for the full roundup and we’ll see you again tomorrow for more BroadwayWorld highlights!
But first....
Today's Call Sheet
Thursday, August 14
Mamma Mia! opens on Broadway
Sunday, August 17
Gypsy closes on Broadway
The Front Page
|
Exclusive: Watch Dee Roscioli Have a Breakdown Singing DEATH BECOMES HER's 'Falling Apart'
Most of the time, Death Becomes Her's leading duo is played by the incredible Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, who both earned Tony nominations for their work. On the occasions that they are out- standby Dee Roscioli takes over... for both roles. Watch in this video as she is joined by Ben Cohn at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform Madeline's Act 1 breakdown, 'Falling Apart.'
|
Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb to Star in PURPLE RAIN World Premiere
The cast members who will lead the pre-Broadway world premiere stage adaptation of PURPLE RAIN have been revealed. See who is starring and learn more about the world premiere production.
|
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/10/25 - MAMMA MIA! Hits Top 5 in First Week of Previews
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/10/2025.
Must Watch
| Video: Heidi Blickenstaff Sings 'Keep Up' From La Jolla Playhouse's THE HEART
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Heidi Blickenstaff singing 'Keep Up' from The Heart, a new musical coming soon to La Jolla Playhouse! The musical also stars Kenita Miller, Paul Alexander Nolan, Zachary Noah Piser, and more.. (more...)
| Video: Natasha Yvette Williams Sings From SOME LIKE IT HOT at 54 Below
by Michael Major
This evening chronicled some of NaTasha’s escapades from Fayetteville, North Carolina to Broadway, and beyond on the wings of music and laughter. Watch videos now!. (more...)
Hot Photos
| Photos: The cast of PUNCH Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Hanging with the Cast of ART on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are officially underway for the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza. The cast and creative team met the press earlier today in NYC and BroadwayWorld was there for the special occasion. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Industry Insights
Around the Broadway World
Video: Hulu Drops Trailer for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 5
by Josh Sharpe
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, premiering September 9 on Hulu. Check out the official trailer now!. (more...)
