Photos: Victoria Clark and PUNCH Cast Meet the Press

The production will start previews on Tuesday, September 9 and open Monday, September 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Rehearsals are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham. The production will start previews on Tuesday, September 9 and open Monday, September 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!
Punch centers around Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.
The cast features Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Will Harrison as Jacob, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy TAYLOR as Mum/Wendy. Two-time Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Victoria Clark will star as the victim’s mother, Joan, alongside Cody Kostro as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek as Tony/Derek/DS Villers.
The creative team for Punch is Anna Fleischle (Scenic and Costume Design), Robbie Butler (Lighting Design), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Original Music & Sound Design), Leanne Pinder (Movement Director), Ben Furey (Dialect Coach), Charlotte Fleck (Dialect Coach), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), and Richard A. Hodge (Production Stage Manager).
Two-time Olivier Award winner James Graham returns to MTC where his Olivier-nominated play Ink received six Tony Award nominations in 2019, including Best Play. In a rare occurrence, Punch will play simultaneously on Broadway and in London’s West End this fall. Both productions are directed by Adam Penford.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Cody Kostro, Piter Marek, Will Harrison, Victoria Clark, Sam Robards, Camila Cano-Flavia, Lucy Taylor, Playwright James Graham and Director Adam Penford
Cody Kostro, Piter Marek, Will Harrison, Victoria Clark, Sam Robards, Camila Cano-Flavia and Lucy Taylor
Cody Kostro, Piter Marek, Will Harrison, Victoria Clark, Sam Robards, Camila Cano-Flavia, Lucy Taylor, Playwright James Graham and Director Adam Penford
Playwright James Graham
Director Adam Penford
Will Harrison and Camila Cano-Flavia
Victoria Clark and Lucy Taylor
Victoria Clark and Sam Robards
Playwright James Graham and Will Harrison
Camila Cano-Flavia and Lucy Taylor
Sam Robards, Will Harrison and Victoria Clark
Director Adam Penford and Victoria Clark
Sam Robards, Will Harrison and Victoria Clark
Will Harrison, Victoria Clark and Sam Robards
Playwright James Graham and Director Adam Penford
|
Powered by
Videos