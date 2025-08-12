 tracking pixel
Exclusive: DEATH BECOMES HER Standby Dee Roscioli Takes Center Stage for 'Falling Apart'

Dee Roscioli is the standby for both Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, played by Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard.

Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp are two of Broadway's most demanding roles. Most of the time, Death Becomes Her's leading duo is played by the incredible Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, who both earned 2025 Tony nominations for their work. On the occasions that they are out- standby Dee Roscioli takes over... for both roles. 

Roscioli joined the company in April and stepped into the role of Madeline while Hilty was on medical leave in June. "Death Becomes Her is a huge show. There's a lot of moving parts. This is the most technical show I've ever done," she told BroadwayWorld. "I also haven't had to do big, broad comedy like this. In Titanique a little bit, but that was my first go into the comedy world. I've been having a great time doing this."

Watch in this video as she is joined by Ben Cohn on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform Madeline's Act 1 breakdown, "Falling Apart."



