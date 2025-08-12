Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb to Star in PURPLE RAIN World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast members who will lead the pre-Broadway world premiere stage adaptation of PURPLE RAIN have been revealed: emerging musician and songwriter Kris Kollins, making his professional stage debut in the lead role of “The Kid,” and Rachel Webb, who will co-star as “Apollonia.” Members of the PURPLE RAIN design team have been revealed, and Ebony Williams has been named as the production’s choreographer. You can now get a first look rehearsal video of Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb performing “Take Me With U" here!

The world premiere musical adaptation of PURPLE RAIN brings to life the electrifying, fictional journey of “The Kid,” a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. As he contends with a tumultuous home life, a rival band, and an unexpected romance with an aspiring singer, “The Kid” fights to find his voice and seize his moment in the spotlight.

The musical features a story by Prince; a book by two-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn; music and lyrics by Prince; choreography by Ebony Williams; and direction by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb serves as the production’s Music Supervisor and provides musical arrangements and orchestrations. Longtime Prince collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes act as Prince Music Advisers.

PURPLE RAIN will play at Hennepin Arts’ historic State Theatre in Minneapolis from October 16 – November 16.

About Kris Kollins

Discovered via social media by casting director Taylor Williams and the PURPLE RAIN creative team during a nationwide search, Washington D.C.-based singer/songwriter Kris Kollins released his first EP, Pistachio, last year. His recent single “GSAW” can be heard in Paramount+’s Noah’s Arc: The Movie. PURPLE RAIN marks his professional stage debut.

About Rachel Webb

Rachel Webb recently starred as Juliet in the first North American tour of & Juliet, following her role in the original Broadway company. She toured with Kristin Chenoweth in For the Girls, under Mary-Mitchell Campbell’s music direction. A Texas native, Rachel began her professional career in Hip Hop Broadway: A Musical Revue, sharing the stage with Jennifer Holliday, and has opened for headliners at the Riverfront Jazz Festival. Before earning her BFA in Musical Theatre from Texas State University, she was a medalist in the NAACP ACT-SO (2015, 2016) and YoungArts (2017) competitions.