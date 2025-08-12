Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, the new musical comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will open on Broadway this fall. Previews begin Saturday, November 1, 2025, ahead of an opening night on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Longacre Theatre.

A Spotify Fans First Presale begins today, providing first access to Broadway tickets for top fans of the Two Strangers cast album on Spotify. Listeners can check their email to see if they qualify. Tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday August 13, at 10:00AM ET at Telecharge.com. In celebration of the musical’s Broadway premiere, all seats for 8 select previews in the first two weeks of the Broadway run will be available for $88 or under; purchases must be made by August 20 to receive the special promotional price.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s The Least Problematic Woman in the World). Starring in the musical’s Broadway premiere are Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater this summer.

Read the reviews for the A.R.T. run here.

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

The musical is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Tim Johanson, Glass Half Full Productions, and Jamie Wilson Productions.

The creative team features Scenic and Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour (Sunset Boulevard, &Juliet), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard), Sound Design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro), Orchestrations by Lux Pyramid, and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.

This Kiln Theatre production of Two Strangers first charmed London audiences with a sold-out production at Kiln in November 2023, before the “fresh, funny, and flawless musical” (Observer) transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. The North American Premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from May 20 to July 13, 2025.

The musical was first produced by the Royal & Derngate Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. It was developed through the Stiles and Drewe MTI Mentorship Award. Excerpts from an earlier version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network.