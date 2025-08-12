David Sabella Extends Run as 'Mary Sunshine' in CHICAGO on Broadway

Sabella starred as the original Mary Sunshine when the revival opened on Broadway in 1996.
David Sabella has extended his run as Mary Sunshine in Chicago on Broadway! Sabella will now play the role through August 17. Sabella originally starred as Mary Sunshine when the revival opened on Broadway in 1996 and has returned to the role after 29 years.
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.
Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.
Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.