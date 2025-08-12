TRU to Present 'Where Do You Start: Do Different Countries Offer Different Paths Of Development?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Register here to receive a Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

8/15 - Where Do You Start: Do Different Countries Offer Different Paths of Development?

In the room: Australian producer Neil Gooding (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Gypsy, Operation Mincemeat, Harmony; Back to the Future in London and New York, Holding The Man in London, UK productions of What's New Pussycat and Little Voice; Australian premieres of Sunset Boulevard, Gypsy, Harmony, Operation Mincemeat, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Dogfight and 33 Variations and New York productions of Islander, Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps); UK producer Chris Grady, director at CGO Institute, fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts; US producer Martin Platt of Perry Street Theatricals general management (Tony winner for Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike; also Dames at Sea revival, Bedlam's Hamlet/St. Joan, off-Broadway award winning In the Continuum and an oak tree; Lend Me a Tenor and 4 other productions on the West End, 16 touring productions in the UK); and UK general manager James Steel who specializes in new musicals and international product. We'll talk about financing strategies in early stages of development, differing approaches to front money from country to country, comparative costs including the costs involved in bringing works into the UK. Plus the challenges and potential opportunities in different markets, with a focus on US, UK and Australia. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

8/22 - Tips for Early Career Artists: Getting Your Work Out There and Getting Noticed. Facilitated by members of TRU's Young Professionals and Artists Circle (YPAC): Camila Grunberg, business development representative at Aurie Consulting, and Jordan Richards, actor, writer, and director. In the room: Mêlisa Annis, award-winning Welsh playwright, director, and adjunct professor at NYU Tisch ... for more: Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

8/29 - The Making of TRUSpeak '25: Turning Short Plays into Films. Moderated by TRUSpeak25 executive producers Carley Santori, NYC-based producer who has worked with Meta NY, Dance Parade, the new musical The Blueprint, Dance Rising NYC, TRU, and Center for Performance Research; and Janel C. Scarborough, multidisciplinary producer, creative advisor, script developer and dramaturg. In the room: Cady Huffman, TRUSpeak25 producer, and actress (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards for The Producers, Will Rogers Follies; TV: Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Wife, Iron Chef America); Scott C. Sickles, TRUSpeak25 playwright, an LGBTQ+, neurodivergent, Korean American writer; Kingsley Lims Nyarko, TRUSpeak25 director, assistant professor/chair of film & video at Columbus College of Art & Design; Rachel S. Bass, production coordinator and film consultant for TRUSpeak25, director and creative producer who has worked with The Tank NYC, The Flea, Chez Bushwick, NYSummerfest, IRT Theater ... for more: Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

9/5 - Stories from the Trenches: How I Survived the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In the room: writer/performer Connor McKenna (Seltzer Boy); writer/performer Julie McNamara and producer Matthew Tiemstra (A "Confessional" of a Recovering Catholic); producer Blair Russell (David and Katie Get Re-Married, Jackie!!! and Pop Off, Michelangelo! - not confirmed); writer/performer Tatienne Hendricks-Tellefsen and director Musa Gurnis (Horny for the End of the World). Preparing, promoting or performing - which takes the most work? And how does it feel just to be a part of the world's largest theater festival? Was it fun, satisfying or simply nerve wracking? What were our artful adventurers expecting, and what took them by surprise? And what might they do different the next time? (Will there be a next time?) Click here to register and receive the zoom link'

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources