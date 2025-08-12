Alex Finke and Nicole Parker Will Play Joan Rivers in JOAN at the Cape Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cape Playhouse has announced its initial casting for JOAN, a new play written by Daniel Goldstein as the final show of their 2025 summer season. Directed by Tye Blue, with Melissa Rivers as Executive Producer and Larry Amoros as Script Supervisor and Executive Producer, the cast will feature Alex Finke as Melissa Rivers/Young Joan and Nicole Parker as Joan Rivers. It will run September 3-20 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA. Opening night is Thursday, September 4.

Comedian. Trailblazer. Force of nature. From Greenwich Village nightclubs to “The Tonight Show” to Hollywood’s red carpets, Joan Rivers made and remade her career through triumph and tragedy. This is the story of a pioneer and the story of a mom—who were one and the same. Get up close and personal with the famously edgy, fearless, and loving legend in this hilarious and heartbreaking account of an American icon.

“At my core, I’m a producer and a storyteller, and JOAN started as this wild, experiential idea pre-COVID, before the world shut down,” said Executive Producer Melissa Rivers. “As we dug in, it became clear there had to be a storytelling element, and the more we built it out, the more it naturally took shape as a full-fledged play. Daniel Goldstein wrote an incredible script that captures my mother’s essence—her grit, her brilliance, and her ability to say what no one else would. The result is something that not only honors her legacy, but gives audiences permission to laugh out loud at the things we’re not ‘supposed’ to say anymore. She was honestly one of the rare comedians who could pull that off, and obviously, still is.”

In addition to Finke and Parker, the cast for JOAN will feature Rich Topol and Garrett Poladian.

The show will have sets by Anton Volovsek; costumes by Gail Baldoni and Alejo Vietti; lights by Paige Seber; sound design by Germán Martínez; wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik; and casting by Stephanie Klapper, CSA. Mary Kate Baughman will be the stage manager with Allison Vogelmeier as the assistant stage manager.

Cast Biographies

Alex Finke has been seen on Broadway in Come From Away (Janice & Others) and Les Miserables (Cosette). Other credits include: Johanna in the original cast of the critically acclaimed revival of Sweeney Todd Off-Broadway at The Barrow Street Theatre. 1st National Tour: Anything Goes (Hope Harcourt). Regional: Ride at The Old Globe, US Premiere (Annie Londonderry), Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse, The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Kit) at The Denver Center, PCLO and Music Theatre Wichita. TV: Partner Track on Netflix.

Nicole Parker was last seen in La Cage Aux Folles at Pasadena Playhouse, directed by Sam Pinkleton. Off-Broadway: Celine Dion in Titanique, Bea in These Paper Bullets (Atlantic Theater/Geffen). Broadway: Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, Elphaba in Wicked, The People in the Picture. Regional: Mae in Reefer Madness (Los Angeles), Ursula in The Little Mermaid (MUNY), Fanny Brice in Funny Girl ( LA Ovation Award for Best Actress). TV/Film: series regular and contributing writer on Fox’s MadTV,” "Key and Peele”, “Us.” She co-hosts an improvised comedy podcast with Paul F. Tompkins called "The Neighborhood Listen."

Garrett Poladian is a New York City-based actor, writer, & designer. Off-Broadway: Titanique, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical. But more importantly, Garrett is the co-writer and creator of Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie, a new musical.

Rich Topol. His Broadway includes Lemml in Indecent (OCC Nomination), Fish in the Dark, Merchant of Venice, Drama Desk ensemble awards for The Normal Heart and Awake & Sing. Off-Broadway includes Our Class (Lortel Award), Prayer for the French Republic (MTC), Anatomy of a Suicide (Atlantic), The Unbelieving (Civilians), Dance of Death and Merchant of Venice (CSC), Bronx Bombers and Opus (Primary Stages), King Lear, Twelfth Night and Winter’s Tale (The Public), also Playwrights Horizons, Soho Rep, EST, New Group and TFANA. Film/TV includes Spielberg’s Lincoln, Indignation, recurring guest star on “Godfather of Harlem,” Netfilix’s A Man in Full, Genius: Einstein, Perception, “Covert Affairs” and “The Practice.” His one man show was recently presented at New York Stage & Film.