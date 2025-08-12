Video: Heidi Blickenstaff Sings 'Keep Up' From La Jolla Playhouse's THE HEART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a video of Heidi Blickenstaff singing "Keep Up" from The Heart, a new musical coming soon to La Jolla Playhouse! Beginning performances on August 19, the production also features Lincoln Clauss, Bre Jackson, Max McKenna, Kenita Miller, Paul Alexander Nolan, Zachary Noah Piser, Wren Rivera, and Jason Tam. The musical also includes understudies Selena “Lena” Ceja, Cody Ingram, Brandon Keith Rogers and Joy Yandell-Hall.

This breathtaking new musical is an enlightening, edge-of-your-seat ride. When a young surfer’s life is cut short, it means a second chance for a stranger. Over the course of 24 suspenseful hours in San Diego, we follow one precious heart on its vital, life-saving journey, and meet the people whose lives are impacted along the way.

With a gripping book by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby), directed by our own Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, La La Land), The Heart is based on the highly lauded novel by Maylis de Kerangal, Réparer les Vivants.

Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath (music supervisor of Come From Away) have crafted a unique, thrilling electronic score. Don’t miss this powerful and inspiring world premiere.