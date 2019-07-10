Wake Up With BWW 7/10: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! Meets the Press and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Moulin Rouge! had its press day yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there talking to the cast. Check out the video below!

Dear Evan Hansen has found its new Zoe! Gabrielle Carrubba will take over the role on July 30. She replaces Mallory Bechtel, who plays her final performance on July 28.

Casting has been announced for the national tour of My Fair Lady! The cast will be led by Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh, in the roles of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins, respectively.

Mark Evans is headed to the diner as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress! The actor known for The Play That Goes Wrong will take over the role from July 23rd. Erich Bergen will play his final performance on July 21st.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over the Role of Zoe in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Gabrielle Carrubba will take over the role of Zoe Murphy on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday, July 30. She replaces Mallory Bechtel, who will play her final performance on Sunday, July 28 after a year in the role.. (more...)

2) Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh Will Lead MY FAIR LADY National Tour

Nederlander Presentations, Inc., has just announced that Shereen Ahmed will be Eliza Doolittle and Laird Mackintosh will be Henry Higgins in the upcoming North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically-acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the tour will tech and launch in Syracuse, NY before officially opening at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Official Press Opening is Thursday, December 19.. (more...)

3) Mark Evans Will Join WAITRESS on Broadway as Dr. Pomatter

The producers of the hit musical Waitress announced today that Mark Evans (The Play That Goes Wrong) with join the Broadway cast as Dr. Pomatter on July 23rd. Erich Bergen will play his final performance on July 21st.. (more...)

4) FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast & Creative Team of MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

by Walter McBride

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now in previews on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of a July 25 opening night. The company just met the press and we're giving you a sneak peek from the big day below! Be sure to check back later for complete photo and video coverage.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Telly Leung returns to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

Broadway's Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, "Glee") returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on July 10 & 17 with a brand-new show and fresh, innovative arrangements of Broadway tunes done with a trio of New York's finest musicians: Gary Adler (piano), Mary AnnMcSweeney (bass), and Michael Croiter (drums).

Prepare to hear some of your favorite show tunes by Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, Alan Menken, Gershwin, Porter, and more, creatively fused with jazz to create a whole new experience for jazz and theater fans alike. It's "Ethel Merman meets Miles Davis" in this evening of musical exploration.

BWW Exclusive: Step Into the MOULIN ROUGE with Cast and Creatives!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now in previews on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of a July 25 opening night. The company just met the press and we're taking you straight to the Hirschfeld for a sneak peek of the epic set and a chat with stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and the rest of the cast and creative team!

What we're geeking out over: Beyonce Produces & Performs On THE LION KING: THE GIFT Album Featuring Songs Inspired By The Film

It was revealed today that Beyonce will release a new album titled, "The Lion King: The Gift" which will feature an array of songs inspired by the film, performed by global artists.

The full album will be released in conjunction with the film's opening on July 19. The film's official soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on July 11.

What we're watching: Get A First Look At The Muny's CINDERELLA Starring Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay, and More!

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, July 8 - 16!

The cast includes Mikaela Bennett (Ella), Jason Gotay (Prince Topher), Ashley Brown(Marie), Alison Fraser (Madame), John Scherer (Sebastian), Stephanie Gibson (Gabrielle), Jen Cody (Charlotte), Chad Burris (Jean-Michel) and Victor Ryan Robertson (Lord Pinkleton). A spellbinding ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Jack Brewer, Jordan De Leon, Emma Gassett, Samantha Gershman, Jeff Gorti, Katie Griffith, Juan Guillen, Julie Hanson, Michael Hartung, Joshua K.A. Johnson, Kamal Lado, Amanda LaMotte, Commodore C. Primous III, Payton Evelyn Pritchett, Mikayla Renfrow, Cooper Stanton and April Strelinger. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

Social Butterfly: WEST SIDE STORY Scribe Tony Kushner Hangs With IN THE HEIGHTS Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda In NYC???????

The Upper West Side is alive with the sound of show tunes as film adaptations of In The Heights and West Side Story have hit the streets to film in New York City.

The projects got a bit of overlap recently as West Side Story screenwriter, Tony Kushner, met up with pal and fellow Pulitzer Prize-winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, in the neighborhood.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jerry Herman, who turns 88 today!

Few composers have enjoyed the massive international success of Broadway's most toe-tapping tunesmith Jerry Herman. With his seminal smash hit HELLO, DOLLY! among the longest-running musicals in history and MAME another major long run hit in its original iteration, Herman can also count himself as one of only a handful of composers and lyricists who has seen one of his shows appear on Broadway not once, not twice, but three times in his lifetime - the 1984 Best Musical recipient LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, which was subsequently revived twice in the last 15 years; both times receiving the prize of Best Revival Of A Musical at the Tony Awards, no less. Considering his predilection for a memorable melody and an earworm lyric, Herman's penchant for "hummable" showstoppers has become his most marked characteristic when analyzing his spate of scores composed for the stage and screen - and, rightly so.

Of course, besides HELLO, DOLLY!, MAME and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, Herman has contributed a considerable amount of other major musicals to the musical theatre canon as it stands, including the risky and rewarding but unfortunately financially unsuccessful MACK & MABEL and DEAR WORLD as well as the hit revue JERRY'S GIRLS and the Golden Age smash MILK & HONEY. Additionally, Herman composed material for two shows that premiered at the dawning of the 1980s, THE GRAND TOUR and A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD/A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE, not to mention the score for the as-yet-unproduced Las Vegas musical MISS SPECTACULAR. Plus, who could forget his original score for the holiday favorite TV movie musical MRS. SANTA CLAUS, re-teaming him with his unforgettable MAME collaborator Angela Lansbury?! A long, storied and accomplished career positively overflowing with catchy songs and heartwarming shows for all generations to enjoy.

