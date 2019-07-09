Mark Evans Will Join WAITRESS on Broadway as Dr. Pomatter

The producers of the hit musical Waitress announced today that Mark Evans (The Play That Goes Wrong) with join the Broadway cast as Dr. Pomatter on July 23rd. Erich Bergen will play his final performance on July 21st.

Mark Evans was most recently seen on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong. His Off-Broadway credits include I Married An Angel and Me And My Girl (Encores!), Finian's Rainbow (Irish Rep). Regional: The Book of Mormon (1st Nat), Mary Poppins, The Fix, Aida, Singing In the Rain. West End: Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma, Spamalot, Rocky Horror. TV and Film credits include "Instinct" (CBS), The Tower of Silence, Lake Placid 3, Dead Hungry.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Erich Bergen, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Noah Galvin, Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You