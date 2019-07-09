MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
BWW TV: Step Into the MOULIN ROUGE with Cast and Creatives!

Jul. 9, 2019  

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now in previews on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of a July 25 opening night. The company just met the press and we're taking you straight to the Hirschfeld for a sneak peek of the epic set and a chat with stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and the rest of the cast and creative team!

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

