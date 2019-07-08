Photo: WEST SIDE STORY Scribe Tony Kushner Hangs With IN THE HEIGHTS Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda In NYC

The Upper West Side is alive with the sound of show tunes as film adaptations of In The Heights and West Side Story have hit the streets to film in New York City.

The projects got a bit of overlap today as West Side Story screenwriter, Tony Kushner met up with pal and fellow Pulitzer Prize-winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, in the neighborhood.

Check out a snapshot of their visit below!

West Side Story is set for release on December 18, 2020. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg.

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros. It is written by Quiara Alegría Hudes, with direction by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).





