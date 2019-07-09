Beyonce Produces & Performs On THE LION KING: THE GIFT Album Featuring Songs Inspired By The Film

It was revealed today that Beyonce will release a new album titled, "The Lion King: The Gift" which will feature an array of songs inspired by the film, performed by global artists.

An original single titled, "Spirit: written and performed by Queen Bey is expected to drop tonight here.

Co-written by IIya Salmanzadeh and Timothy McKenzie, Variety reports that the song will be featured in the film during "an emotional "Lion King" scene involving Beyonce's character Nala."

The singer discussed the project in a new statement, saying, "This is sonic cinema...This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat."

She continued, "I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives THE LISTENER a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me."

The full album will be released in conjunction with the film's opening on July 19. The film's official soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on July 11.

"The Lion King: The Gift," an album featuring global artists & steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced & curated by @Beyonce Knowles-Carter, will release 7/19. "Spirit," the single from the album & soundtrack for The Lion King, will be available tonight. https://t.co/IbMpQvJ97U pic.twitter.com/AA7Fxl7hb7 - The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 9, 2019

Director Jon Favreau's new take on Disney's 1994 classic animated film "The Lion King" is slated for U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.

The film features Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa, reprising his role from the 1994 animated film. The remake will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, JD McCrary as Young Simba, Shahadi Wright as Young Nala, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, ERIC ANDRE as Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

Image courtesy of Disney.





