Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over the Role of Zoe in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Gabrielle Carrubba will take over the role of Zoe Murphy on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday, July 30. She replaces Mallory Bechtel, who will play her final performance on Sunday, July 28 after a year in the role.

Gabrielle has understudied the role of Zoe (and Alana Beck) on Broadway and has gone on in the role, but this marks her official Broadway debut in a principle role.

Gabrielle Carrubba made her Broadway debut as an understudy in Dear Evan Hansen. Regional: American Repertory Theater (Burn All Night), North Shore Music Theatre, and The Goodspeed Opera House's Festival of New Musicals (Sweetwater). Education: The Boston Conservatory.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.





