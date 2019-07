FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast & Creative Team of MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now in previews on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of a July 25 opening night. The company just met the press and we're giving you a sneak peek from the big day below! Be sure to check back later for complete photo and video coverage.

The cast, from the sold-out, record-breaking run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this past summer, includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Evan Kinnane, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher)Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award®winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award® nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winnerPeter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino(Make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit



Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, and Sahr Ngaujah



Director Alex Timbers; cast members Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, and Sahr Ngaujah; choreographer Sonya Tayeh; book writer John Logan, and music supervisor Justin Levine