Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh Will Lead MY FAIR LADY National Tour

Nederlander Presentations, Inc., has just announced that Shereen Ahmed will be Eliza Doolittle and Laird Mackintosh will be Henry Higgins in the upcoming North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically-acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the tour will tech and launch in Syracuse, NY before officially opening at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Official Press Opening is Thursday, December 19.

Ahmed understudied the role of Eliza in Lincoln Center Theater's production of My Fair Lady. She made her Broadway debut in the original company (Ms. Clara Eynsford-Hill, Ensemble) after being discovered in an open call audition. Click here to read BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Shereen.

Laird Mackintosh is currently appearing on Broadway in The Phantom of the Opera in the role of Monsieur André. He has also portrayed the role of the Phantom for over 200 performances. His other Broadway credits include John Utterson in Jekyll & Hyde and Mr. Banks in Mary Poppins.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, recently ended its long run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," Lincoln Center Theater's production of My Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival." New York Magazine described it as 'Enthralling," adding that "Bartlett Sher's glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking." And Entertainment Weekly raved "A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment."

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music Direction is by Ted Sperling, featuring My Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Ladywill be produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

Full casting will be announced at a later date. For the complete 2019-20 Tour Schedule, please visit: www.myfairladyontour.com





