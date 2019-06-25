Telly Leung Will Return To Feinstein's/54 Below This July

Broadway's Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, "Glee") returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on July 10 & 17 with a brand-new show and fresh, innovative arrangements of Broadway tunes done with a trio of New York's finest musicians: Gary Adler (piano), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), and Michael Croiter (drums).

Prepare to hear some of your favorite show tunes by Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, Alan Menken, Gershwin, Porter, and more, creatively fused with jazz to create a whole new experience for jazz and theater fans alike. It's "Ethel Merman meets Miles Davis" in this evening of musical exploration.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Cover charges begin at $45 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You