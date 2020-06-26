Wake Up With BWW 6/26: New Opening Dates For AMERICAN BUFFALO and THE MINUTES, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

American Buffalo, written by David Mamet and directed by Neil Pepe, will officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, exactly one year after its originally scheduled opening date. Performances for American Buffalo will begin the week of March 22, 2021 on Broadway.

Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will return to Broadway opening exactly one year after its original opening date of Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street).

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Ben Platt Responds to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Rumors

by TV News Desk

Ben Platt was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to talk about the new season of The Politician on Netflix. During the interview, Platt also addressed the rumors that the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will be made into a feature film!. (more...)

2) QUIZ: Only People Who Had a Hamilton Phase Can Get an A+ on This Trivia Quiz

All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate Hamilton Phase quiz and see how well you do!. (more...)

3) Splash Mountain Ride at Walt Disney World & Disneyland to be Reimagined with PRINCESS AND THE FROG

by TV News Desk

Disney Parks announced today that the Splash Mountain attraction in Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be reimagined with theming from The Princess and the Frog.. (more...)

4) Broadway Summer Party: How to Host a Virtual Watch Party!

by Kaitlin Milligan

BroadwayWorld is here to walk you through the many options that will allow you to virtually watch from your favorite streaming services and enjoy with your family and friends in real time!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Expresses Concern For the Return of Theatre

by Stage Tube

Dame Judi Dench recently chatted with Channel 4 about the future of the theatre and more.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lena Hall

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with L'Elisir d'Amore, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lauren Molina and Noodle host Broadway Song/Story Time, and Vasthy Mompoint hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge will interview Lea Salonga today at 12pm! Tune in here!

- Marie's Crisis Weekend Warmup returns today at 4pm! Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! Tune in here!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox series returns today at 6pm with special guests! Tune in here!

- BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage continues tonight at 8pm! Today is the grand finale, featuring both groups of students! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Behind the Rainbow Flag: Jenn Colella Shares the Story of Her First Pride Event in 1995

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series will feature theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

In an exclusive video, Jenn Colella shared the story of her very first Pride event, in 1995.

What we're watching: Cast and Producers from POSE Perform Billy Porter's 'Love Yourself'

In a first look at the upcoming POSE-A-THON special, the cast and producers of the hit FX series Pose perform Billy Porter's Hit Song "Love Yourself."

The performance of "Love Yourself" features: Steven Canals (Creator, Executive Producer), Janet Mock (Executive Producer) Billy Porter ("Pray Tell") , Mj Rodriguez ("Blanca"), Angel Bismark Curiel ("Lil Papi"), Sandra Bernhard ("Nurse Judy Kubrak"), Dyllón Burnside ("Ricky"), Dominique Jackson ("Elektra"), Jeremy McClain ("Cubby"), Indya Moore ("Angel"), Jason Rodriguez ("Lemar"), Angelica Ross ("Candy"), Hailie Sahar ("Lulu"), Ryan Jamal Swain ("Damon"), Charlayne Woodard ("Helena St. Rogers") and Patti LuPone ("Frederica Norman").

News:

AMERICAN BUFFALO Will Now Open in Spring 2021

American Buffalo, written by David Mamet and directed by Neil Pepe, will officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, exactly one year after its originally scheduled opening date.

Performances for American Buffalo will begin the week of March 22, 2021 on Broadway.

THE MINUTES Will Arrive on Broadway in Spring 2021

There is big news for Big Cherry! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will return to Broadway opening exactly one year after its original opening date of Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street). The Minutes was a limited engagement and was originally scheduled to close Sunday, July 26.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles