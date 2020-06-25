Behind the Rainbow Flag: Jenn Colella Shares the Story of Her First Pride Event in 1995

Click Here for More Articles on Behind the Rainbow Flag

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series will feature theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

In an exclusive video, Jenn Colella shared the story of her very first Pride event, in 1995.

Watch her tell the story in the video below!

Jenn Colella originated the roles of 'Captain Beverley Bass' in Come From Away. Aside from Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Colella received Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan, (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in "Uncertainty." Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.

Related Articles