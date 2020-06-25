Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Expresses Concern For the Return of Theatre

Article Pixel Jun. 25, 2020  

Dame Judi Dench recently chatted with Channel 4 about the future of the theatre and more.

"We imagine that this is a temporary thing," she said. "When the pandemic passes, that this is all going to go back to normal. Well, it will, maybe for some people. It certainly won't for all of us in the theatre."

"I can't imagine Britain without its arts heritage," she says. "If the theatres now close, become dark, I don't know when we're going to get them back."

Watch the full video below!

VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Expresses Concern For the Return of Theatre
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Bette Midler, Patti LuPone & More Sing with Fran Drescher for Cancer Benefit!
  • VIDEO: The Ladies of CHICAGO Sing a 'Cell Block Tango' for Quarantine
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks PENNY DREADFUL, Broadway's Re-Opening, President Trump, and More
  • VIDEO: Donna Vivino and Larry Hochman Perform 'Smile'