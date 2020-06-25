VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Expresses Concern For the Return of Theatre

Dame Judi Dench recently chatted with Channel 4 about the future of the theatre and more.

"We imagine that this is a temporary thing," she said. "When the pandemic passes, that this is all going to go back to normal. Well, it will, maybe for some people. It certainly won't for all of us in the theatre."

"I can't imagine Britain without its arts heritage," she says. "If the theatres now close, become dark, I don't know when we're going to get them back."

