VIDEO: Cast and Producers from POSE Perform Billy Porter's 'Love Yourself'

In a first look at the upcoming POSE-A-THON special, the cast and producers of the hit FX series Pose perform Billy Porter's Hit Song "Love Yourself."

The performance of "Love Yourself" features: Steven Canals (Creator, Executive Producer), Janet Mock (Executive Producer) Billy Porter ("Pray Tell") , Mj Rodriguez ("Blanca"), Angel Bismark Curiel ("Lil Papi"), Sandra Bernhard ("Nurse Judy Kubrak"), Dyllón Burnside ("Ricky"), Dominique Jackson ("Elektra"), Jeremy McClain ("Cubby"), Indya Moore ("Angel"), Jason Rodriguez ("Lemar"), Angelica Ross ("Candy"), Hailie Sahar ("Lulu"), Ryan Jamal Swain ("Damon"), Charlayne Woodard ("Helena St. Rogers") and Patti LuPone ("Frederica Norman").

Watch the video below!

Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez, along with the cast and producers of Pose will come together for POSE-A-THON, a one-hour commercial free virtual event in partnership with GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund

The POSE-A-THON special to air simultaneously on FX and FreeForm on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT with online viewing available at http://www.poseathon.com/ starting 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The special will also stream on FX on Hulu.

