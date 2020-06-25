Breaking: AMERICAN BUFFALO Will Now Open in Spring 2021
American Buffalo, written by David Mamet and directed by Neil Pepe, will officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, exactly one year after its originally scheduled opening date.
Performances for American Buffalo will begin the week of March 22, 2021 on Broadway.
Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss were set to star in the Broadway revival.
Ben Brantley of The New York Times hails it as, "David Mamet's most affecting and gripping play," and Frank Rich of The New York Times declares, "American Buffalo is one of the best American plays of the last decade."
American Buffalo premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production and a film version of the acclaimed work was released in 1996.
The creative team for American Buffalo includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design) and Telsey + Company (Casting).
The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, and Stephanie P. McClelland with Greenleaf Productions, Spencer Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Ted Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Brian Moreland, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Patty Baker, Arthur Kern, Joanna Carson, Willette Klausner, Van Kaplan, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Ambassador Theatre Group, Steve and Jacob Levy, Diego Kolankowsky, Morwin Schmookler, Jacob Soroken Porter and The Shubert Organization.
Further details will be announced in the coming months.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Musical Theatre Star Michael Falzon Passes Away at Age 48
International musical theatre star, Michael Falzon, has passed away at age 48.... (read more)
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE…YOU AND ME Benefit Special
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday,... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!... (read more)