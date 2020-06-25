Breaking: AMERICAN BUFFALO Will Now Open in Spring 2021

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN BUFFALO

American Buffalo, written by David Mamet and directed by Neil Pepe, will officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, exactly one year after its originally scheduled opening date.

Performances for American Buffalo will begin the week of March 22, 2021 on Broadway.

Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss were set to star in the Broadway revival.

Ben Brantley of The New York Times hails it as, "David Mamet's most affecting and gripping play," and Frank Rich of The New York Times declares, "American Buffalo is one of the best American plays of the last decade."

American Buffalo premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production and a film version of the acclaimed work was released in 1996.

The creative team for American Buffalo includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design) and Telsey + Company (Casting).

The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, and Stephanie P. McClelland with Greenleaf Productions, Spencer Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Ted Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Brian Moreland, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Patty Baker, Arthur Kern, Joanna Carson, Willette Klausner, Van Kaplan, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Ambassador Theatre Group, Steve and Jacob Levy, Diego Kolankowsky, Morwin Schmookler, Jacob Soroken Porter and The Shubert Organization.

Further details will be announced in the coming months.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You