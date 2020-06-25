Splash Mountain Ride at Walt Disney World & Disneyland to be Reimagined with PRINCESS AND THE FROG

Disney Parks announced today that the Splash Mountain attraction in WALT DISNEY WORLD and Disneyland will be reimagined with theming from The Princess and the Frog.

The ride's current theme is based on the controversial 1946 Disney film Song of the South, which has long been criticized for its stereotypical and offensive portrayals of African Americans.

Michael Ramirez, Public Relations Director, Disneyland Resort said in a statement, "Today we are thrilled to share a first glimpse of a project Imagineers have been working on since last year. Splash Mountain - at both Disneyland park in California and Magic Kingdom park in Florida - will soon be completely reimagined. The theme is inspired by an all-time favorite animated Disney film, "The Princess and the Frog." We pick up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure - featuring some of the powerful music from the film - as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.

Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what's really important. It's a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou. In 1966, Walt himself opened New Orleans Square when it became the first new "land" added to Disneyland park, so it feels natural to link the story and the incredible music of "The Princess and the Frog" to our parks."

The voice of Princess Tiana and Tony Award-winning actress, Anika Noni Rose, shared, "It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us 'The Princess and the Frog' Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

Charita Carter, the senior creative producer leading the project at Walt Disney Imagineering shared, "Like Princess Tiana, I believe that courage and love are the key ingredients for wonderful adventures. I am delighted to be a part of bringing this fun-filled experience to our guests."

Photo Credit: Disney Parks Blog

