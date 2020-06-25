VIDEO: Ben Platt Responds to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Rumors

Ben Platt was a guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to talk about the new season of The Politician on Netflix. During the interview, Platt also addressed the rumors that the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will be made into a feature film!

In response to Fallon asking if the Dear Evan Hansen film is happening, Platt said, "We're kind of in this weird COVID limbo where kind of anything can happen. It's something we definitely have been trying to get together and make happen. I know Universal really wants to make the film, and, you know, it's kind of a toss-up at this point, just based on, "Can we do it safely, and can we get it together in time?" And, you know, some of us are getting a little long in the tooth. So I think it's kind of a now-or-never kind of thing. But I'm hoping -- I'm hopeful that it can come together and we can find a safe way to do it."

Watch the full interview below!

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

