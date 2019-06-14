Wake Up With BWW 6/14: Ed Harris in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Replacement casting for the role of Atticus Finch has been announced! Ed Harris will take over the role from Jeff Daniels in To Kill A Mockingbird beginning November 5. Daniels will play his final performance on November 3.

In other To Kill a Mockingbird news, the show is headed to the West End! The production will premiere at the Gielgud Theatre in spring of 2020. Casting has yet to be announced.

First Date is hitting the road! Taking on the lead roles will be American Idol alum Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young! The pair is a real life couple, too, beginning dating in 2010 and tying the knot in 2013!

1) Breaking: Ed Harris Will Take Over for Jeff Daniels in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway

According to the New York Times, stage and screen star Ed Harris will take over in the role of Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway beginning November 5, 2019. Jeff Daniels, who earned a Tony nomination for his portrayal of the classic character, will play his final performance on November 3.. (more...)

2) Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young To Lead FIRST DATE National Tour

BroadwayWorld has learned that that Broadway Stars and real-life couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young will headline the First National Tour of the musical comedy First Date. Although DeGarmo and Young were both contestants on 'American Idol,' their 'first date' was during the Broadway production of HAIR in 2010. After dating for three years, they tied the knot in 2013 and immediately starred in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. They will share the stage once again beginning fall of 2020. First Date is written by Austin Winsberg (book) with Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (music and lyrics) and this newly updated production will be directed by Matt DiCarlo (NYNational Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong). Tour route and additional cast TBA. . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Rapping Dragon on New Story Pirates Album

by Stage Tube

Just when we've thought we've seen Lin-Manuel Miranda do it all...his latest song features him as a rapping dragon.. (more...)

4) WAITRESS Releases Recording Of 'She Used To Be Mine' Performed By Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee - who originated the role of Jenna in the London production of Waitress - has recorded the show's hit ballad She Used To Be Mine which will be released as a single in the run up to her final performance on Saturday 15 June. First heard on Broadway, Sara Bareilles' showstopper has inspired countless covers by all sexes and ages across the world, performed by well-known theatrical stars and musicians to young viral sensations. The new track will be available for download and on streaming platforms from 13 June via the following link: https://lnk.to/NywiPtpH. (more...)

MY FAIR LADY EP, featuring Laura Benanti, is now available!

Broadway Records has released "Songs from 'My Fair Lady,'" an EP of four new tracks from Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, featuring its current star Laura Benanti. The recording captures the Tony Award-winner's critically acclaimed performances of four of Eliza Doolittle's signature songs from the legendary score.

The special CD became available June 4 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 W. 65th Street), where My Fair Lady is currently running through Sunday, July 7. The album is now available on iTunes and most other major retailers, beginning today, June 14.

The special CD and digital album features Laura Benanti singing Lerner & Loewe's iconic "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Just You Wait," and "Show Me."

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Kids of COME FROM AWAY Celebrate Father's Day!

Father's Day is just around the corner and the team behind Come From Away is celebrating with their very own kids from away! Below, watch as David Hein (writer) is joined by his daughter, Molly, and Ian Eisendrath(music supervisor/arranger) by his kids, Charlie, Oscar and Lucy, to chat about all things fatherhood, Broadway and Come From Away!

What we're geeking out over: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Head To The West End In 2020

It has just been announced that the acclaimed Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, will get its West End debut in 2020!

According to the report, the adaptation of the novel, penned by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, will land at the Gielgud Theatre in spring of 2020, courtesy of producers Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin.

No casting for the production has been announced.

What we're watching: Watch the Official Trailer for YELLOW ROSE Starring Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga

The debut trailer for Yellow Rose, starring Hadestown's Eva Noblezada, Princess Punzalan, Lea Salonga, and Dale Watson has been released. Written and Directed by Diane Paragas, Yellow Rose tells the story of a headstrong Filipino girl, from a small Texas town, fighting to pursue her country music dreams while facing the threat of deportation.

Social Butterfly: Catherine O'Hara Visits BEETLEJUICE!

Catherine O'Hara, who portrayed Delia Deetz in the classic Tim Burton film Beetlejuice, just headed to the Netherworld to see the Tony-nominated stage adaptation at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. Check out the video to get a peek at her special appearance at curtain call and backstage with the cast!

