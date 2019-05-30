Laura Benanti Will Sing on New MY FAIR LADY EP

Broadway Records has announced that it will release "Songs from 'My Fair Lady,'" an EP of four new tracks from Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, featuring its current star Laura Benanti. The recording captures the Tony Award-winner's critically acclaimed performances of four of Eliza Doolittle's signature songs from the legendary score.

The special CD is now available for pre-order through Records.com and Amazon.com. The album will be available June 4 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 W. 65th Street), where My Fair Lady is currently running through Sunday, July 7. The album will also be available on iTunes and most other major retailers on June 14.

The special CD and digital album will feature Laura Benanti singing Lerner & Loewe's iconic "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Just You Wait," and "Show Me." This recording, as well as the production's 2018 original cast recording, was produced by David Lai and Ted Sperling.

MY FAIR LADY is performed Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. Kerstin Anderson plays the role of Eliza Doolittle at Tuesday evening performances.

Tickets, priced from $97 to $187, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.MyFairLadyBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org. A limited number of tickets priced at $42 are also available through the digital lottery. For information and to enter, visit MyFairLadyLottery.com.

Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady is produced in association with Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





