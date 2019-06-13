Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young To Lead FIRST DATE National Tour

BroadwayWorld has learned that that Broadway Stars and real-life couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young will headline the First National Tour of the musical comedy First Date. Although DeGarmo and Young were both contestants on "American Idol," their "first date" was during the Broadway production of HAIR in 2010. After dating for three years, they tied the knot in 2013 and immediately starred in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. They will share the stage once again beginning fall of 2020. First Date is written by Austin Winsberg (book) with Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (music and lyrics) and this newly updated production will be directed by Matt DiCarlo (NY/National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong). Tour route and additional cast TBA.

In a busy overstimulated world, where relationships take a backseat to careers, finding the "one" seems to be impossible. In the hilariously charming musical, First Date, Aaron (Ace Young) and Casey (Diana DeGarmo) put their fate in the hands of a blind date where their unpredictable evening unfolds in real time. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

During its Broadway run it had audiences and critics laughing in the aisle, calling First Date "Fun and frisky!. If it's true what they say about a sense of humor being the most attractive quality in a mate, First Date offers up a terrific match." Broadway World; "Comic verve and charm in this winning tuner." The Hollywood Reporter; "Good fun with a breezy score! You'll walk out feeling as if you've gotten lucky." NBC; "Flat-out ingenious." Variety; "This is one First Date you don't want to end! Fun and very funny." NY1; "Sassy, Madcap Fun!" Associated Press.

Singer, songwriter, from stage to screen, Diana DeGarmo has conquered it all and then some. Her powerhouse vocals shot her to fame on "American Idol," secured her as a Billboard #1 Artist, and opened doors to Broadway shows like HAIR and Hairspray, Off-Broadway shows like The Toxic Avenger and The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl, National & International Tours of 9 to 5, BKLYN: The Musical, Jekyll & Hyde, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a recurring role on "The Young & The Restless," and much more. Discover her newest studio album of big band country bops, GEMINI, coming out this summer!?? Diana is represented by Headline Talent Agency.

Ace Young?is a man of many talents and has the credits to back them up. Even before his multiple #1 hits as a songwriter, Ace was wowing millions on TV shows like "American Idol" and "Half & Half." His Grammy-nominated song "It's Not Over" gave way to his own BMI Pop Award and many other songwriting acclaims. Ace has starred on Broadway in HAIR and Grease, and toured the country in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. This summer, Ace is starring in Aida at Axelrod Performing Arts Center and Rock of Ages at PCLO. His next chapter of artistry has him sitting in the producer, writer, and artist's chairs for his upcoming solo album. Ace is represented by Headline Talent Agency.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You