WAITRESS Releases Recording Of 'She Used To Be Mine' Performed By Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee - who originated the role of Jenna in the London production of Waitress - has recorded the show's hit ballad She Used To Be Mine which will be released as a single in the run up to her final performance on Saturday 15 June. First heard on Broadway, Sara Bareilles' showstopper has inspired countless covers by all sexes and ages across the world, performed by well-known theatrical stars and musicians to young viral sensations. The new track will be available for download and on streaming platforms from 13 June via the following link: https://lnk.to/NywiPtpH

London's brand-new smash hit musical comedy Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi theatre on 7 March and the Tony-nominated musical is now booking to 19 October.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is currently touring the US and has also announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on American Idol - Season 5, Katharine McPhee (Jenna) has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall In Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series Smash, Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.

Alongside Katharine McPhee as Jenna, Waitress also stars Jack McBrayer as Ogie, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Peter Hannah as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter and Shaun Prendergast as Old Joe.

The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, David Hunter, Stephen Leask, Jack McBrayer, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Shaun Prendergast, Charlotte Riby, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire. Lucie Jones will take over the role of Jenna, while Blake Harrison will play Ogie from 17 June and Ashley Roberts will play a strictly limited summer season as Dawn, after which Laura Baldwin will return to the role.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





